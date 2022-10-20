George Conway is the Chuck Rhoades of MAGA Land. While Kellyanne Conway spent years as one of the most loyal advisers and confidantes to Donald Trump, her husband, attorney and political activist George Conway, has been one of the former president’s harshest critics.

But even now that his wife is no longer in Trump’s employ, Conway still exerts an awful lot of energy on taking very public potshots at the 45th President of the United States. And his latest prediction is that Trump’s mounting legal problems are going to manifest themselves in what George described as “the meltdown to end all meltdowns.”

As Mediaite reports, Conway chatted with CNN’s Anderson Cooper on Wednesday night, shortly after a federal judge ordered former DOJ official John Eastman to turn over a series of emails to the January 6th Committee that are apparently key pieces of evidence in establishing whether Trump — and, by extension, Eastman — sought to obstruct justice.

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public,” Judge David Carter wrote in his 18-page opinion on the matter. “The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

Translation? Trump’s goose could very well be cooked, according to Conway:

What this is, is a smoking gun in Georgia because if you look at what the judge describes here of these emails is, they file a lawsuit, a state court lawsuit in early December, Dec. 4, making various allegations about dead people voting, about felons voting, unregistered voters voting. And by the end of December, they’re aware that these allegations are false. And that’s the email that the judge votes here, one of the e-mails where Eastman says the president has since been made aware that some of the allegations have been inaccurate. And then they go and actually the lawyers go and have him file a federal lawsuit where Trump certifies under oath, verifies under oath, that these allegations were in fact, true. That’s perjury and that’s certainly evidence of federal crimes.

Conway has never made a secret of his disapproval of his wife’s former boss. And both George and Kellyanne clearly don’t see eye-to-eye on a number of matters regarding Trump. Which must have made for some seriously interesting dinner conversations in the Conway household last night.

You can watch a clip of the conversation here on Mediaite.

(Via Mediaite)