Alleged Jeffrey Epstein co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell is languishing in jail right now, and she’s not happy about it. That’s to be expected after her jet-setting lifestyle, which the socialite maintained for decades, but Maxwell’s unhappiness was forecast by The Independent, which wrote about the Brooklyn federal prison where Maxwell awaits trial until July 2021 after being denied bail. It’s the same facility that has housed both pharma bro Martin Shkreli and R. Kelly, and consultant Michael Frantz told the publication that her “life is going to basically be hell there” due to uncleanliness and power outages and “a lot of guard-related incidents.” However, Maxwell’s citing a different guard-related complaint, according to NBC News.

Much of what Maxwell is complaining about has to do with Epstein’s own reported suicide behind bars and the feds wanting to prevent a repeat. So, the alleged ringleader of the duo’s sex trafficking ring has been on suicide watch until recently. NBC News now reveals that Maxwell’s quite upset about “uniquely onerous conditions” like 24-7 surveillance and body scans, and her defense attorneys have filed a request to have her moved out of solitary confinement and, uh, into general population. Via NBC News:

“It has become apparent that the BOP’s treatment of Ms. Maxwell is a reaction to the circumstances surrounding the pretrial detention and death of Mr. Epstein… Maxwell’s lawyers say she’s under surveillance 24 hours a day “by security cameras and by multiple prison guards, many of whom do not appear to be regular MDC personnel … These prison guards constantly observe Ms. Maxwell and take notes on her every activity, including her phone conversations with defense counsel,” the filing says.

To be fair, Maxwell might not be happy about surveillance, but the facility where she’s at doesn’t sound nearly as bad as the “worse than Guantanamo” Manhattan facility that freaked out El Chapo.

Meanwhile, Maxwell’s notoriety has only grown while she remains behind bars. Recently unsealed and explosive documents have revealed allegations against Bill Clinton (who was photographed with Maxwell on Epstein’s jet, known as the “Lolita Express”), Alan Dershowitz, Prince Andrew, and more. She’s recently been discovered to have a secret husband, whose name she will not reveal, and alleged victim Virginia Giuffre told CBS This Morning that Maxwell is “a monster… she’s worse than Epstein.” She also called Maxwell “vicious” and “evil” and reprehensible on another level as a woman who (allegedly) actively participated in the sexual abuse of other women.

