Here’s A Glorious Photo Of A Kid Faceplanting In The Oval Office As His Parents Talk To President Obama

09.09.14 8 Comments

On June 23rd, a child made his way into the Oval Office. For whatever reason this child said, “screw it, I’m just going to faceplant into Barack Obama’s goddamn couch.” And then he did. And then somebody took a picture. And here we are months later talking about it.

This kid’s going places. I just know it. He’s going to cure cancer or invent some new form of electricity or something. But that’s years down the line. For now, he’s content slamming his face into the President’s couch. And I applaud him for it.

(The official story behind the picture is much less exciting. The boy is the son of a Secret Service agent who was departing. I prefer my story in which the kid’s a professional face-planter.)

