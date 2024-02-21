Jimmy Kimmel Had A NSFW Description For Donald Trump’s Tacky Cologne

Donald Trump — a man who, it’s worth noting, is running for president — has debuted his new money-making scheme. He attended SneakerCon in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, over the weekend, where he showed off his new “Never Surrender High-Tops” shoes, which can be yours for the low, low price of $399 (gotta pay off half a billion dollars in legal penalties somehow). Trump also announced that he’s selling “Victory47” fragrances for $99.

The cologne is “for the movers, the shakers, and the history makers,” according to the description, and features “Citrus notes, Cedar, Leather, and Amber.” That’s not how I imagine Trump smelling, but I guess it’s hard to replicate the essence of day-old Big Mac.

During Tuesday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, host Jimmy Kimmel dubbed Trump “Heir Jordan” for his SneakerCon cameo and made fun of his golden shoes. “It looks like something you’d wear on a Flag Day mall walk with Mr. T,” he joked, adding, “If I wanted to buy an ugly pair of shoes from a mentally unstable racist, I’d get a pair of Yeezys. At least they look kind of cool.” Kimmel also had a few words for Trump’s cologne, specifically the bottle it comes in with Trump’s head as the cap. “It’s like a dildo on top of a dildo,” he said.

You can watch the Jimmy Kimmel Live clip above.