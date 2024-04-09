Monday afternoon saw much of the U.S. captivated by the solar eclipse that passed over the nation. It was a rare scientific marvel that Fox News couldn’t resist using to stir up fear of immigrants crossing the border.

As Jon Stewart hilariously highlighted during the latest episode of The Daily Show, the obsessive border watchers at Fox went for one heck of a stretch as they claimed that drug dealers were itching to exploit the momentary darkness from the solar event thanks to Texas being in the path of totality.

“We are told that officials are bracing for higher traffic than usual and that means a real opportunity for smugglers and cartels and migrants to come right in,” Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer said, via The Independent.

“Or they could just wait till nighttime,” Stewart joked while being rightfully perplexed that the conservative news network would would reach this hard. “Is there nothing Fox can’t tie to immigration? This year’s cicada infestation provides perfect cover for Venezuelans!”

The Daily Show host also spared a moment for Marjorie Taylor Greene’s now viral tweet claiming that the eclipse and Friday’s earthquake in New Jersey were signs of God’s wrath.

“God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come,” Greene tweeted. “I pray that our country listens.”

God is sending America strong signs to tell us to repent. Earthquakes and eclipses and many more things to come. I pray that our country listens. 🙏 — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) April 5, 2024

“How do you know that is what God meant?” Stewart quipped. “Why would God be so obtuse? Why would he do that? Or she? Why would she? Or how crazy it would be if God insisted on they/them?”