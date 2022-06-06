Last week, after a six-week trial, a jury found that Amber Heard had defamed her ex-husband Johnny Depp. They also found that Heard had been defamed in a counter-lawsuit, but only on one count and for far less money. The trial was a wild one, frequently in the news for creatively strange reasons. Now we’re learning something that had eluded the press at the time: Some members of the jury were alleged to have occasionally dozed off.

As caught by The Hill, one of the trial’s stenographers, Judy Bellinger, told Law & Crime Network that she kept catching some of the 12 jurors not exactly paying attention.

“There were a few jurors that were dozing off,” Bellinger said. She somewhat sympathized. “It was tough because there was a lot of video deposition,” she said. “And they’d just sit there, and all of the sudden I’d see their head drop.”

Heard is already considering appealing the verdict, which could be expensive, especially if it does not succeed. After the verdict was announced, Heard said she was “heartbroken” but “even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women,” adding that it “sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously.”

