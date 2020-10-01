Lisa Bonet sure knows how to pick them, there’s no sarcasm in that statement. As you’re no doubt aware, she’s currently married to Jason Momoa and was previously married to Lenny Kravitz (father to Zoe), so she’s one lucky woman. And we’re not simply talking about looks here (although that’s certainly a bonus), because Momoa’s a seriously thoughtful chap (who recently stunned her on video by restoring her first car). Rather, the two Mr. Bonets genuinely appear to get along with Lenny recently posting a birthday photo of himself with Jason and the following caption: “One family. One love.”

In the October issue of Men’s Health, Kravitz also doesn’t try to hide his adoration for Jason. But first, you must observe this cover: “Lenny In Lockdown.”

Lenny turned 56 over the summer, and he’s rocking eight-pack abs. It’s nuts, and he’s chalking much of it up to this secret: “Your state of mind — that’s so important.” And in this profile, he appears to be relatively serene while the pandemic rages, all after he blew out of Paris for his home in the Bahamas. And there he’s been, working out and eating clean ever since. He’s always been of the “I don’t do gyms” variety, but he’s proving it in photos where his backyard is his gym, and a curved tree trunk is his weight bench. Stop the madness.

Seriously though, do visit the Men’s Health piece to feel the full effect. Officially, he’s promoting his upcoming memoir, Let Love Rule, but there’s so much happening here. There’s a video of him doing crunches, and this excerpt about how much he adores Jason Momoa is what the kids refer to as “couple goals”:

“People can’t believe how tight Jason and I are, or how tight I still am with Zoë’s mom, how we all relate,” Kravitz says with a shrug. “We just do it because that’s what you do. You let love rule, right? I mean, obviously, after a breakup, it’s work — it takes some work and time, healing and reflection, et cetera. But as far as Jason and I? Literally the moment we met, we were like, ‘Oh, yeah. I love this dude.'”

Like most of us, Lenny probably can’t wait to attend gatherings again, mostly so he can stand around looking effortlessly fabulous next to Momoa. And yes, the man who Gwyneth Paltrow actually refers to as “Leonard” would like to tour as well. In the meantime, though, he was gracious enough to invite the Men’s Health crew into his seclusion compound, where he showed off his refrigerator full of fruit and veggies that he’d largely picked from his own lands. He also leans against a car to tell everyone goodbye before sprinting off on an evening run. You can’t even get mad at it all, so, like, let. love. rule.

(Via Men’s Health