Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani?

Leonardo DiCaprio, the 48-year-old actor who is no stranger to dating younger women, has reportedly been linked to Eden Polani, a 19-year-old French Israeli model. For perspective’s sake, the age gap between the two of them is roughly the same as The Last of Us co-stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, or David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, who have a father and daughter-like relationship on Stranger Things.

But according to TMZ, and despite a photo of them sitting next to each other at a recent music release party in Los Angeles, DiCaprio isn’t dating the teenager.

A source close to Leo tells us despite a photo showing Eden and Leo sitting next to each other, they’re not dating and not a couple whatsoever. Our source says Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group. Our source makes it clear, just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.

The denial hasn’t stopped Twitter from making jokes about Leo and Eden, however. Or pointing out that he rarely dates anyone over 25, which is how old Titanic turns this year.

Even though DiCaprio and Polani aren’t dating, it’s amusing to imagine him talking to her about the things that were popular when he was 19. “So… you like Blind Melon?”

