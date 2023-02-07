Is Leonardo DiCaprio Dating 19-Year-Old Model Eden Polani?

Leonardo DiCaprio, the 48-year-old actor who is no stranger to dating younger women, has reportedly been linked to Eden Polani, a 19-year-old French Israeli model. For perspective’s sake, the age gap between the two of them is roughly the same as The Last of Us co-stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, or David Harbour and Millie Bobby Brown, who have a father and daughter-like relationship on Stranger Things.

But according to TMZ, and despite a photo of them sitting next to each other at a recent music release party in Los Angeles, DiCaprio isn’t dating the teenager.

A source close to Leo tells us despite a photo showing Eden and Leo sitting next to each other, they’re not dating and not a couple whatsoever. Our source says Leo and Eden just so happen to have been seated next to each other at the party, and were hanging in the same group. Our source makes it clear, just because Leo might be talking to or sitting with a girl doesn’t mean he’s dating her.

The denial hasn’t stopped Twitter from making jokes about Leo and Eden, however. Or pointing out that he rarely dates anyone over 25, which is how old Titanic turns this year.

Leonardo DiCaprio making his 19 year old girlfriend watch Titanic. pic.twitter.com/0hTl9GyqUm — The Sopranos Guy™ (@uncle_june) February 7, 2023

Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend is so young her high school experience was interrupted by COVID 19. — Rohita Kadambi (@RohitaKadambi) February 6, 2023

someone said Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey have the same age difference as Leonardo DiCaprio and his new gf pic.twitter.com/sY9A3ZnC9J — alex (@xela_manrique) February 7, 2023

Dane Cook: I'm dating a 23 year old Leonardo DiCaprio: hold my beer Leonardo DiCaprio's girlfriend: I can't — Mohanad – Union Hall NY 3/12 (@MohanadElshieky) February 7, 2023

Just for some context, these two are the same ages as Leonardo DiCaprio & his new girlfriend pic.twitter.com/yXUIf2vidX — first name lexi (@lexishaye_) February 7, 2023

people are hard on Leonardo DiCaprio but the reason he's so invested in climate change is because he cares more about the younger generation than most people his age — Jeremy Kaplowitz (@jeremysmiles) February 7, 2023

So, Leonardo DiCaprio is nearly 50 and dating somebody who went to prom on Zoom. — Uju Anya (@UjuAnya) February 7, 2023

Even though DiCaprio and Polani aren’t dating, it’s amusing to imagine him talking to her about the things that were popular when he was 19. “So… you like Blind Melon?”

