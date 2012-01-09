Fus Ro Yeah!

#Video Games
01.09.12

Randy “Macho Man” Savage is now available as a mod in Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. But there’s a catch. He’s in creepily hilarious dragon form so he can snap into a Dovakiin. The video below was captured by the mod’s creator, FancyPantz. We should all reward him or her with a pair of diamond-encrusted slacks so chichi that he or she has to be renamed FancierPantz, because this mod and video are delightful. After the snap break, check out the opening sequence of Skyrim with a badass dragon replacement dominating a village.

The mod is available for download at Nexus. What will these modders think up next? The sky’s the limit, brother.

[Pink and yellow cowboy hat tip to Kotaku.]

