Getty Image

Michelle Rodriguez has now weighed in on the racism controversy surrounding her Widows co-star Liam Neeson, and it did not go great! While promoting his latest revenge film Cold Pursuit in an interview that was published earlier this week, Neeson made a startling admission about his own experience of wanting to seek vengeance. The 66-year-old action star recalled an incident from many years before in which an unnamed woman close to him had been the victim of a rape. When learning that the attacker had been a Black man, he revealed that for about a week after the fact, he secretly hoped that a “black bastard,” in his words, would come at him so he could “kill” him.

Rodriguez, however, slammed allegations that Neeson is racist while attending the amfAR Gala New York on Wednesday night. “It’s all f*ckin’ bullsh*t,” she said. “Liam Neeson is not a racist.” Now, it’s entirely possible that Rodriguez has personal insight into her co-star’s character that others do not, but her specific defense of Neeson was eyebrow-raising, at best: