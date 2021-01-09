A lot has changed for Donald Trump in the last few days. He began the week merely as the outgoing president, with about two weeks left in office yet still fanning the flames of baseless voter fraud. But after his supporters launched a deadly siege on the Capitol building, resulting in five deaths, including that of a police officer, the tide has sharply changed. On Friday night, Twitter announced they were permanently banning him. Other social media services followed suit, either expelling him outright or limiting his powers.

One of them is Pinterest. Mind you, Trump does not have an account there. According to Axios, the image- and gif-sharing site has been “limiting hashtags related to pro-Trump topics such as #StopTheSteal since around the November election.” A spokesperson also said, “Our team is continuing to monitor and removing harmful content, including misinformation and conspiracy theories that may incite violence.”

Still, when Fox News put up a graphic containing all the social media sites cracking down on all things Donald Trump, lots of people online thought it was weird to see the bougie joint alongside places like Facebook, Google, YouTube, Instagram, Reddit, even Twitch, and more besides.

Donald Trump got banned from Pinterest. Pinterest, y’all! 😂😂🤣 — Travis Akers (@travisakers) January 9, 2021

How did Trump get banned from Pinterest??? 🤣 pic.twitter.com/qu3EFWnnN9 — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 9, 2021

Why does the Pinterest ban have me SCREAMING? pic.twitter.com/SejtxtGayg — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) January 9, 2021

Pinterest was like: pic.twitter.com/EW2rEpfnPi — Lali Bella Aeyna 🔥 (@AeynaLali) January 9, 2021

Imagine being such a shit you get banned from Pinterest. Like getting kicked out of knitting. — James Felton (@JimMFelton) January 9, 2021

How did he manage to piss Pinterest off too??? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QGl2ue1fGS — MichaelBePetty (@MichaelBePetty) January 9, 2021

He’s too tacky for Pinterest. They have standards. pic.twitter.com/sLa2R4qHVY — Sondra ✌️🤟 (@SondraJMS) January 9, 2021

Shopify also got singled out for similar reasons.

they banned him from shopify. brah can’t even sell merch lmaooo pic.twitter.com/CpaYkXgcF4 — themarathoncontinues. (@kcveggies) January 9, 2021

You can see a full list of social media services that have blocked or limited all things Trump over at Axios.