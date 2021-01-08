(UPDATE: This post was originally about Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s explanation for not banning Donald Trump from its platform in the wake of recent events, despite hundreds of his employees imploring him to do so. But at 6:21pm EST today, the company announced that it was finally “permanently suspending” the disgraced president from the platform “due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”)

After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.https://t.co/CBpE1I6j8Y — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

In the context of horrific events this week, we made it clear on Wednesday that additional violations of the Twitter Rules would potentially result in this very course of action. https://t.co/NrANZJcAfo — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

Our public interest framework exists to enable the public to hear from elected officials and world leaders directly. It is built on a principle that the people have a right to hold power to account in the open. https://t.co/ZcbhDEAYjH — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

However, we made it clear going back years that these accounts are not above our rules and cannot use Twitter to incite violence. We will continue to be transparent around our policies and their enforcement. — Twitter Safety (@TwitterSafety) January 8, 2021

And finally, for the big reveal…

oh my god pic.twitter.com/lwYAxBJIEP — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) January 8, 2021

*****

(Below is the original version of this post.)

Donald Trump finally conceded the 2020 presidential election on Thursday, months after all the votes were counted and a day after a violent coup attempt at US Capitol was incited by the president of the United States. Despite all of that, many couldn’t help but speculate that Trump finally verbally agreed to a peaceful transition of power only because he couldn’t tweet.

Several social media companies took action following a violent attack by Trump followers in Washington on Wednesday. The New York Times reported Friday that Reddit banned a Trump-centric forum on Friday. A bot could quite literally followed as Rudy Giuliani’s follower count diminished on Friday when QAnon-related accounts were removed from the platform. And those reporting on QAnon activity on the platform saw their accounts suspended when the conspiracy’s followers rushed Twitter support to prevent their actions.