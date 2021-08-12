Arnold Schwarzenegger has been a Republican for about as long as he’s been an American. He even took over The Apprentice from the 45th president. But he and Trump had a falling out, in part because the actor-turned-pol became one of the too few GOP-ers who had enough of his crap. While many Republicans are struggling to figure out how to balance downplaying the pandemic with keeping their supporters from dying preventable deaths, the occasional Terminator is not mincing words: If you’re against masks, you’re a “schmuck” who doesn’t understand freedom.

Yesterday while I was talking with @AVindman and @biannagolodryga about Alex’s new book, I was asked about my comment about COVID misinformation that all of you are sharing. Here was my answer: pic.twitter.com/8LKhPIJ1Eu — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) August 11, 2021

In an interview on Tuesday with CNN’s Bianna Golodryga and former National Security Council staffer (and key Trump impeachment witness) Alexander Vindman Schwarzenegger railed against two things: COVID misinformation and anti-vaxxers who don’t seem to care that their actions could affect others.

“A year and a half later, we are still in a mess and there are still people living in denial,” Schwarzenegger said. “There are still people that don’t believe in masks, there are still people out there who say, ‘Well, we don’t have to do social distancing,‘ and all this kind of stuff.”

Schwarzenegger had had it with people who weren’t taking their health, or those of others they may impact, seriously:

“The only way we prevent it is we get vaccinated, we wear masks, we do social distancing, washing your hands all of the time, and not just to think about, ‘Well, my freedom is being kind of disturbed here.’ No, screw your freedom. Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities.

He then pointed out that there are plenty of everyday rules you can’t opt out of just because you feel they infringe upon your rights to do whatever you want: