Teenager Snaps Smiling Selfie At Auschwitz Concentration Camp, Responds To Backlash With ‘I’m Famous Yall’

#Selfies
07.21.14 4 years ago 96 Comments

A teenager who set a new world record for history’s most tasteless selfie has been facing plenty of online backlash, and her reaction to the controversy has been just as clueless as her decision to snap the photo.

Breanna Mitchell tweeted a smiling selfie from the Auschwitz concentration camp early Sunday. Criticism immediately began pouring in as the image spread (it was retweeted more than 3,000 times before she removed it). By early Sunday afternoon, Business Insider had already written about the harassment Mitchell was receiving.

Here’s the original, stupid tweet, which features Mitchell beaming in front of the Third Reich’s largest death camp:

If you think Breanna taking down the image was a sign of remorse, you’re just a tad off. Her reaction to the controversy might actually be worse than the photo of her smiling in front of a site where over one million men, women, and children lost their lives. Mitchell continues to defend herself from her Twitter account, retweeting others who post the original image. Worst of all, she tweeted a link to the aforementioned Business Insider article with the following caption: “I’m famous yall.”

Mitchell says she took the photo after studying the Holocaust for years with her father, who died a year ago, tweeting: “That trip actually meant something to me and I was happy about it.”

(Via Daily Mail + Business Insider)

Around The Web

TOPICS#Selfies
TAGSAUSCHWITZdumbNAZISSELFIES

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Troye Sivan, Eminem And Tash Sultana

08.31.18 24 hours ago
Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

Crate-Digging: Ultra Beauty, Chiller, And More Bandcamp Albums From August

08.31.18 1 day ago
The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

The Monthly Mixtape: Steven Hyden’s Favorite Songs From August 2018

08.30.18 2 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

08.29.18 3 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 4 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP