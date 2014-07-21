Teenager Snaps Smiling Selfie At Auschwitz Concentration Camp, Responds To Backlash With ‘I’m Famous Yall’

A teenager who set a new world record for history’s most tasteless selfie has been facing plenty of online backlash, and her reaction to the controversy has been just as clueless as her decision to snap the photo.
Breanna Mitchell tweeted a smiling selfie from the Auschwitz concentration camp early Sunday. Criticism immediately began pouring in as the image spread (it was retweeted more than 3,000 times before she removed it). By early Sunday afternoon, Business Insider had already written about the harassment Mitchell was receiving.
Here’s the original, stupid tweet, which features Mitchell beaming in front of the Third Reich’s largest death camp:
If you think Breanna taking down the image was a sign of remorse, you’re just a tad off. Her reaction to the controversy might actually be worse than the photo of her smiling in front of a site where over one million men, women, and children lost their lives. Mitchell continues to defend herself from her Twitter account, retweeting others who post the original image. Worst of all, she tweeted a link to the aforementioned Business Insider article with the following caption: “I’m famous yall.”
Mitchell says she took the photo after studying the Holocaust for years with her father, who died a year ago, tweeting: “That trip actually meant something to me and I was happy about it.”
Her name on twitter handle is “Princess Breanna.” That pretty much is all you need to know about the depth of her personality.
Yeah, what a preppy heinous bi….
/looks at own handle
//hangs head in shame
Even better, “PrincessBMM”
BM is not descriptive enough for this one.
Yeah, who does she think she is? Roy —
/looks at own handle
//hangs head in shame
You guys r killing it!
It’s very bland for a death camp. Too neat and tidy. If i was Fritz Ertl I’d have scattered a few skull motifs about the place.
Nice.
“I’m not Jewish so I would have been perfectly safe here 70 years ago, y’all.”
Also, it was in poor taste to wear her bathrobe to a concentration camp tour.
^Although in her defense, she DID hear something about “showers.”
C-C-c-c-c-ombo breaker!!!
What a fucking retard.
Where do you send a Jew with ADD??? A concentration camp!
Are people not allowed to take photos in Auschwitz? If she had given the camera to someone else to get her photo taken, would it have made the photo ok? I don’t see why anyone would care about this.
maybe it’s the part where she’s smiling like a irreverent jackass at one of the most historically tragic places on earth…
I think it’s just second nature to smile in a photo. It would look a little odd if she was just standing there straight faced. However, I did just notice her smiley face in her Twitter post though, which is less than appropriate. I still don’t think it rates being newsworthy.
Watch the documentary “Hitler’s Children” … the son of the man responsible for Auschwitz during the war being hugged and his family forgiven by survivors within its walls. This girl takes a polaroid and everyone goes nuts.
Live your own fucking lives people
It’s not really something you need to pose in front of, like the Space Needle or Lombard Street. Maybe just take a picture of the buildings and keep yourself out of it. It’s not really offensive, just in poor taste. And you would think somebody that “studied” what took place there would have a little more tact.
People like to pretend to be upset about things.
I’m shocked that in the year 2014, someone can post a selfie at Auschwitz and that no one has done this before.
It must be a slow news week for Business Insider.
“OMG, teh Holocaust was liek over a hunrded years ago! Y SO SERIOUS???”
We’ve all been assholes and lacked self awareness at some point during our teens. She tweeted this to her followers, that unless i’m missing something, are mostly her friends and expanded circle of acquaintances, she wasn’t trying to mock human kind. Plus, maybe it is like she said, it’s the end of a journey she had with her dad when he was still alive. Jesus, leave her alone.
LEAVE BREANNA ALOOOONE!
+1 for your ironic username
I’ve never mocked the memory of people who have been slaughtered at the location they’ve been slaughtered.
Go fuck yourself.
im really loving how one stupid bitch (given the right place and time) can piss of an entire country with the most ironic facial expression ever. a smile.
shes not doing it to mock anyone. and in reality… you never would have known about it, had everyone not started to freak out with their beak out.
sheesh
She was at the Khitomer Massacre, too!
haha.
This is great
Yippee!
Please keep making these.
MOAR!!!
Are you fucking kidding me??? People will blow ANYTHING out of proportion. It’s a fucking picture, at what is now a tourist attraction! Yes, what happened at Auschwitz was awful, it’s sad, so does that mean you can only take a picture if you’re crying while you’re there?? You people are ridiculous!!!
No, you don’t have to be crying, but you probably shouldn’t snap a shit-eating grin and send the picture out with a giggling, smiling fucking emoticon.
Maybe this is something people learn when they became adults, like the fact that you only need to use one punctuation mark at the end if a sentence if you want to be taken seriously.
I dunno, maybe you shouldn’t be taking pictures of yourself smiling like a jackass at a historical place where millions of people were murdered somewhat recently, historically speaking? Maybe the point of visiting Auschwitz is to think about *other people* who suffered, and that we should always remember the horrible, horrible thing that occurred there so that it never happens again?
What happened at Auschwitz was “awful”? I have heard shitty pumpkin pie called “awful”. I think it is safe to say that “what happened at Auschwitz” (also known as the most sickening and deplorable acts of violence, torture, and death carried out large scale in recorded history due to racism and ‘national pride’) qualifies for a LITTLE more than AWFUL. Like “The Fucking Worst Imaginable”.
Just thought I would help you out there.
With that being said, I am not “outraged” at this at all. I think it is stupid as hell and she and her primary guardians should be ashamed. After all, it is only slightly THE WORLD’S WORST HUMAN ATROCITY IN RECORDED HISTORY. But, LOL TEENAGERS
Speaking of history, ever see American History X?
@Chelsey Anderson YOU GOT SERVED, BY THE INTERNET!
+1 Cap
I respectfully disagree with anyone that doesn’t think THIS particular photo is a big deal.
Yes, you’re allowed to take a photo there.
No, you should not do a #selfie whilst grinning like an idiot, with just the one earbud in, wearing pajamas.
That is the face you make when you just won a teddy bear at the carnival. NOT at a fucking concentration camp.
Or, at the very least, acknowledge how other people are interpreting it and offer some sort of retraction. Princess Bowel Movement will be Princess Bowel Movement, though.
What if she was transported back in time to 1944? Bet she wouldn’t be laughing then.
Unless she sold the Germans our Normandy plans!
She’s a teenager? She’s done some rough living then based on those wrinkles. Lighten up on the smokes, honey.
Also, she’s got dead black shark eyes.
Like a doll’s eyes.
Farewell and adieu to you fine Spanish ladies…
I really did Nazi that coming.
Lovin’ it.
I’m too dead inside to even attempt to pretend to be upset about this. Sorryz.
Ha!! I like this girl.
Jeebus…”Famous?” This generation will be our downfall. smh
Who gives a @#$@#? I’ve seen people taking pictures at Alcatraz, at Normandy Beach, at grave sites… granted this was just about ground zero for the most awful place in the 20th century, but really is this a big deal? She’s just a dumb teenager. I did ton of dumb stuff as a kid. Thank god the interweb wasn’t around then or I’d be on CNN.
More likely “People of Wal Mart”.
“Kids do stupid things all the time” is a retarded defense for this.
millionaire teenage pop singer drops a bunch of n-bombs on video while laughing and talking about racial killings, internet claims he is irrelevant and forgets about it.
an actually irrelevant teen posts a picture of her face at a tragic historical site, internet is outraged, makes sure as many people as possible see picture of irrelevant teen.
the only pertinent reaction to this is: “yeah, teenagers are dumb.”
my dog didn’t know to not shit on the carpet until i taught him the correct thing to do – i didn’t get all pissy because he lacked historical perspective.
What do you think “the internet” will say about this drivel you just posted?
alright man… first off how is my point any different that this: “With that being said, I am not “outraged” at this at all. I think it is stupid as hell and she and her primary guardians should be ashamed.” which you know, you said.
also – if you’re gonna get on your soapbox here about me talking about historical perspective while claiming that this is the worst atrocity in human history – 3 times a many people died in soviet gulag states and twice as many people died in china under mao – but you know LOL facts!
you’re like “fuck this girl for making light of an atrocity” then sort of put the same atrocity side by side with a scene from star trek and hangings with cute little sayings on them, which is, i don’t know, making light of the atrocity… which is exactly what this girl did only she did it because she’s stupid and you’re doing it to be “funny.”
but you know, gotta be the smartest dick on the internet by spouting your equally uninformed opinions. and in that respect, good job bruh.
Cool story, bro.
that’s pretty much the response i expected from you
Bruce, because there was at least one relevant point in your response, I will explain the issues you question/confront me with.
First and foremost, I am puzzled why you selected me as “ambassador of the internet to Bruce”. I played a little devil’s advocate with you, and then you decided I was spokesman of the world wide web. I am not.
I did, however, call your initial post “drivel” (defined as ‘silly nonsense’). I still contend that point stands. You erroneously drew lines between the teen in question, your dog that shit the floor, and “millionaire teenage pop singer” to make you point, and you used a poorly structured post without capital letters to do it. QED, “drivel”.
Now, to respond point by point:
There is not a lot of difference, except mine was written much more eloquently and without the “drivel” confusing anything poignant.
I did no such thing. I asked how you thought “the internet” would respond to your post.
I concede my statements may have been slightly blanketed for a general audience, but it would be even more ridiculous to try to “prioritize” the worst human atrocities in history (or trying to quantify it to a person like you). YOU brought up the gulags and China, I was talking about a relevant point to the post: the Holocaust. So, again, I am staying on topic, and you are grabbing at straws to justify your (poorly worded) point of view.
I did no such thing. Show me where I did.
Not at all. I was using the graphics as a gruesome sort of context for the initial “selfie image”. I don’t have to be “outraged” to be disappointed in this American youth, and I don’t have to explain myself for using that disappointment as an impetus for creative expression.
Nope, sounds more like you.
first, i’m not appointing you anything. certainly not the ambassador to the internet (this little conversation is markedly more intelligent than much of the arguments that abound). however, since your first inclination is to criticize a lack of capitalization and what you see as poor construction – here: when you put punctuation after a quote, it goes inside the set, after the last letter. but if we all argued over who isn’t accurately using their mla style guide we’d all just critique each other all day on the internet. oh, wait.
as far as the soapbox goes… if you don’t understand that airing your opinion on what someone else does in a condescending matter publicly is exactly that, then i don’t know what else to say about it. that pretty much sums up the internet as a whole though.
my original point – which is valid – is that teenagers are predictably dumb because they lack experience and/or perspective. when someone like justin bieber is directly racially insensitive and jokes about murdering black people, we just sort of move on as a people. this girl took a picture at auschwitz and granted, that is ridiculous. however, this is a girl that has been reinforced by society to take “selfies” for everything, post everything, check in everywhere. so yes, it’s stupid, but completely understandable. and the attempts to embarrass this girl for being too young to have proper decorum is worse than her taking the picture in the first place. and the statement about the dog is an analogy, which i’m sure you understand but are feigning ignorance. both are young, both make silly mistakes, etc. so maybe we should have proper expectations for each.
and i understand the motivation and even the usage of humor in the context of your images, but surely you can see how it could easily be construed as, in the case of the first image, comparing the holocaust directly to a scene from star trek. now i do not personally find it offensive (nor that funny) but surely with your deft ability to pick apart the minutiae of arguments you can see that to some you are equating these images. so if you can explain how a girl ignorantly taking a photo of herself at the site of a tragedy is more offensive than equating that tragedy to a moment from science fiction, without saying “it’s a joke.” then by all means..
i took issue with the fact that you make far reaching and uninformed comments while criticizing other people for being far reaching and uninformed, and do things like call what someone says “drivel” while posting images of dead bodies with unfunny captions to make what i assume you think is a poignant joke while calling it “creative expression.”
the frustrating part is you’re clearly not stupid. so i can’t just write this off as you being an idiot – and i’m sure we can do this all day but there is obviously no point.
Again, you made a decent argument (and in the face of my condescending tone). I will try to honestly answer your questions.
1. I still don’t feel as if I was on much of a soapbox, but that impression could be in the eye of the beholder.
2. I don’t feel “predictably dumb because they lack experience and/or perspective” is a passable excuse for this particular transgression. Nor do I feel it is a “silly mistake” and “understandable”. Again, my personal point of view.
3. I won’t debate the Photoshops extensively. The shallowness of the representation on my part was meant to reflect the shallowness of the girl’s awareness and sensitivity. They are meant to act as an allegory to how disappointing I find her actions. (However, The Khitomer Massacre was more than just a random selection. In Star Trek lore that particular incident reshaped a large part of the interstellar politics, and is analogous to The Nazis (Romulans) trying to “disenfranchise” the Jewish (Klingons), leading to the USA (The Federation) making a large commitment and treaty to help the Jewish (Klingons), but that isn’t very important.)
4. “Unfunny” is exactly the point. I meant to invoke a response of, “I don’t know whether I should laugh or cry.”, because that is how I felt when I initially saw the original image. It is VERY unfunny and should not be easily excused. Just like me. Get it, now?
It is also too bad that the article left this particular tweet out. Shit-eatin’ little hypocrite if there ever was one.
And to top it with a cherry, guess where she’s from?
well now that we got that out of the way… is it too late to just say nevermind, fuck this girl?
She seems like the average idiot teenage girl.
Maybe if you guys would stop writing articles like this, it might help to STOP MAKING STUPID PEOPLE FAMOUS.
Maybe if you stopped giving this site clicks and comments, it would be defunded and unable to make posts like this!
//
Jesus Fek. That’ll do, that’ll do.
Awesome.
I would agree with this, but meh.
////
I’ve been to Auschwitz, and it would take an incredibly self-centered person to take a picture like this. Which, sure, American teenager, the most self-centered species on the planet. The whole place is steeped in sadness and tragedy, and there are survivors on site to give first hand accounts of what took place there. If a person has a scrap of awareness, they will not snap stupid selfies and post them to Twitter. I blame her parents.
“there are survivors on site to give first hand accounts of what took place there.”
Really? Fuck.
looks like her face is having a bad week..
Her forehead should be described as “Cage-ian”
Is she a teenager or a two-pack-a-day, 35-year-old mother of four?
I got a lame
Lame claim to fame
So, she is studying the Holocaust with her father for years, gets to go there and takes a picture..smiling. what is the big fucking deal? Smiling isn’t allowed at former concentration camps? lol Fucking sissy faggots, sissy faggots everywhere! She did nothing inappropriate, said nothing inappropriate….so, again, what is the big deal?
She did NOTHING inappropriate? If I starved you to death and took a selfie right as you died, would that selfie be “appropriate”? (Now, imagine that times a thousand thousand.)
@Feklhr You make an excellent point. If she’d actually participated in the gassing of Jews and then smiled for the pictures, I’d be outraged. I thought I read the story, but if I missed the part about her gassing Jewish people, I really owe you an apology.
Thank God her father wasn’t around to see this.
How is she a teenager? Obvious signs of botox and facelift. I’m suspicious now that this wasn’t all a ruse to provoke internet outrage against American teenagers. Although that’s an end very justified by these means….
She is a classic idiot without any regard or respect for the victims of this concentration camp, where 1.1 million people lost their lives, including, men, women and children!
One question for Breanna, your father passed away, and my condolences to you btw however I have a question for you, how would you like if someone was posing in front of your fathers’s grave with a smiling face and then took selfie picture of his or her emotions at the moment???
Let’s explore even further, how about if your father were a victim of a concentration camp and was first tortured, then killed in one of the most savage ways???
Would you find that funny at all?!
What you did is stupid, and you need to make an appology and honestly not that it will erase what you did, but at least it would be a start to an end of this ridiculous situation you created for yourself!
She’s not reading this. Also, you need to work on your sentence structure.
99 Luftballons?
What a load of crap.
<3
Inevitable.
Dear Mr. Smith:
There are idiots here busy being outraged about nothing. The next time this happens, would it be possible for you to not say something that is actually outrageous?
Thank you in advance.
The truth is outrageous to the sheep.
in the eeeeyeeeees ooooof an aaaangeeeeeel
Do you write them titles for MTV too?
So I guess no one is allowed to smile for pictures in the city of Hiroshima either, right?
This my favourite comment of this thread.
“Teenager Takes Picture While Smiling Inappropriately.”
I bet she’s listening to this . . .
You are awarded one internet point.
That is one teenager who will look just the same when she is old. Seriously. That selfie is kind of creepy looking.