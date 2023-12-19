Sydney Sweeney is an actress by trade, but being in the music video for a Rolling Stones song made her feel like a rock star.

It also made her feel “hot,” she told Glamour UK. “I picked my own outfit out of racks and racks of clothes. I felt so good in it.” The Euphoria and Reality star said she found “empowerment through embracing the body that I have. That’s sexy and strong, and I don’t think there’s anything wrong with it. I’m in a Rolling Stones video. How cool and iconic is that? I felt so good. All the moves, everything I was doing was all freestyle. I mean, who else gets to roll around on the top of a convertible driving down Sunset Boulevard with police escorts? It’s the cool things in this career that I had no idea I’d get to do.”

In the interview, Sweeney, who stars in the romantic-comedy Anyone but You with Glen Powell, also discussed how she considered getting breast reduction surgery before her mom talked her out of it.

“Flaunt what you got. Own it. Love them. When I was in high school, I used to feel uncomfortable about how big my boobs were and I used to say that when I turned 18, I was going to get a boob job to make them smaller. And my mom told me, ‘Don’t do it. You’ll regret it in college.’ And I’m so glad I didn’t. I like them. They’re my best friends. Everybody’s body is beautiful. When you are confident and you’re happy within is when it really shows to other people.”

Sydney’s grandparents agree.

Anyone but You comes out on December 22nd.

(Via Glamour UK)