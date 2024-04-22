Sydney Sweeney‘s grandparents think she has “the best t*ts in Hollywood,” and now she has the sweatshirt to prove it.

Over the weekend, the Anyone But You actress shared a collection of photos from her vacation on Instagram, including one where she’s wearing a sweatshirt that reads “Sorry For Having Great Tits In Hollywood.” In another, a good dog is wearing a hat. Equally important.

The sweatshirt could be a response to the Hollywood producer who said that Sweeney “isn’t pretty” and “can’t act.” During a discussion with New York Times film critic Janet Maslin, Carol Baum, who worked on films like Dead Ringers and Father of the Bride and is now an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California, said, “I said to my class, ‘Explain this girl to me. She’s not pretty, she can’t act. Why is she so hot?’ Nobody had an answer.”

Sweeney responded to Baum’s comments through her representatives (and her sweatshirt?). “How sad that a woman in the position to share her expertise and experience chooses instead to attack another woman,” the statement reads. “If that’s what she’s learned in her decades in the industry and feels is appropriate to teach to her students, that’s shameful. To unjustly disparage a fellow female producer speaks volumes about Ms. Baum’s character.”

You can see the photos below.

(Via Instagram)