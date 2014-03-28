Meme Watch: Michelangelo From The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Trailer Is Already A Meme

If there’s anything we learned from yesterday’s full trailer for the Michael Bay produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it’s that the CGI of the new turtles is super creepy. Why are they so huge compared to Megan Fox? Why is Leonardo wearing my bamboo placemats? Why do they have human lips? WHY DO THEY HAVE HUMAN LIPS?
Nightmare fuel.
Anyway, when we were done screaming, we started looking for memes based on Michelangelo’s creepy face. The internet didn’t disappoint, with that Shrek reference above becoming my new desktop background. Our other favorites are below, courtesy of /r/TMNT and Awkward Elevator.
HAAAAAAY YOUUUUU GUUUUUYS!!!
No matter how much money they spend on computer graphics it will never look as cool as the costumes in the original TMNT movie. These damn kids today with their red bulls and ipads and sexting!
I-pads, I-phones, I-pods, I-don’t-know-anymore!
[a.disquscdn.com] george foreman is the ninja turtles model.
Where is the hunchback from the 300? Am disappoint.
Sloth should have been Donatello.
These are great.
The human lips are creepy, but what about Shredder being April’s dad? Is Shredder Irish? Did April take her mom’s name? If Shredder is still Japanese, how fucking white is the mom if Megan Fox was the result?
Um. Shredder is not her dad, Shredder worked with her dad. As he says in the trailer: “That’s what your father and I were trying to do…” And that Fichner guy (known as the guy with a shotgun at the bank in the beginning of The Dark Knight) is Shredder, so Shredder is white in this reboot. But I concur, the human lips and addition of a humanish nose are creepy. Plus Michelangelo does not sound high enough, he should sounds like a fully baked stoner at all times.
Shredder was a fat black man in the 80’s cartoon.
“See, it’s ok! It’s just a used, peach-flavoured, Magnum condom!”
Magnum Condom for my monster dong.
(insert Nick Cannon whiteface)
[impsexual.tumblr.com]
I hate that I’m actually defending this but, the human lips are to avoid the dialogue “puppeteer face” problem that even the beloved first film is guilty of.
but theres no puppeteer inside the CGI
or is there? I dont know how this shit works, does someone have Andy Serkis’ number?
In regards to “no puppeteer inside CGI”, as Andy Serkis said in “The Prestige”:
Exactly.
I’m more interested in seeing the eventual youtube Honest Trailer for this movie than I am the actual movie.
Michael Bay is trying to ruin my entire childhood. He’s going to direct a live action Thundercats movie, I know it.
Just rewatch those old shows through the eyes if an adult. That’s enough to ruin a childhood.
Because every TMNT post needs these: [www.youtube.com]
Damn you beat me to it!
…i think i will watch titanic again instead of this…