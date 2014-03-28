Meme Watch: Michelangelo From The ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Trailer Is Already A Meme

If there’s anything we learned from yesterday’s full trailer for the Michael Bay produced Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, it’s that the CGI of the new turtles is super creepy. Why are they so huge compared to Megan Fox? Why is Leonardo wearing my bamboo placemats? Why do they have human lips? WHY DO THEY HAVE HUMAN LIPS?

Nightmare fuel.

Anyway, when we were done screaming, we started looking for memes based on Michelangelo’s creepy face. The internet didn’t disappoint, with that Shrek reference above becoming my new desktop background. Our other favorites are below, courtesy of /r/TMNT and Awkward Elevator.

HAAAAAAY YOUUUUU GUUUUUYS!!!

