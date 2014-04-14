‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Video Reveals Splinter And Rocket Skateboards

A new TV spot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered at tonight’s MTV Movie Awards. The clip gives us this first brief look at the turtles’ rat sensei Splinter (voiced by Tony Shalhoub and played by Danny Woodburn) facing off against Shredder (William Fichtner).
That’s awesome, but I still don’t know why Paramount thought it would be a good idea to once again include that awful scene of Michelangelo’s creepy human face. Even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Peter Laird admitted disappointment in the new look.
Speaking of the new look, here’s what Raphael looks like now:
What did the three turtle fingers say to The Foot? … SLAP!
And, hey, Michelangelo has a rocket skateboard now. Cowabunga dudes.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is happening August 8th, whether you want it or not.
Via Screenrant
I don’t know, I’m getting a good vibe so far. Call me cautiously optimistic.
I know it’s overreaction, but I still have a deep down aversion to the noses.
BUT, Splinter’s mustache looks awesome.
I’m in agreement with both sentiments.
They ruined Splinter. Why did they make him a rat? He’s supposed to be a small shard of wood that gets stuck in my foot.
A master splinter gets stuck in the pad of the finger so that when it starts to work its way free using said digit will push it back in.
when i think of fun, off-the-wall, whacky, have a good time, TMNT from anything other than the original comics i think of gritty reboot. in Bay we trust
This has every opportunity to be just as good as other 80’s re-imaginings such as Transforms and G.I.Joe. Take that for what you will.
Of course April O’Neil is a movie redhead, where it occasionally looks like there is a red tinge in the lighting of her hair. You can’t have a real redhead character in Hollywood unless they are playing a nerd or a hooker.
Or whatever super sarcastic redhead Emma Stone is playing this time.
Teenage Mutant Ninja Transformers: Revenge of the Dark Side of the Foot.
Goddammit.
The trailer music is the same music from the Robocop remake trailer.
And I really don’t want this to happen
Tell me Raphael is wearing sunglasses. Please tell me that that’s a thing, now.
I’m kinda digging that Master Splinter look.
Well it looks like it will have the requisite amount of shakeycam and subsecond cutting so that it’s 99% unwatchable.
Only a fucktard would enjoy this.
What a ridiculous idea this was.