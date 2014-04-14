‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Video Reveals Splinter And Rocket Skateboards

#Megan Fox #Nickelodeon #Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #GIFs
Entertainment Editor
04.14.14 17 Comments

A new TV spot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered at tonight’s MTV Movie Awards. The clip gives us this first brief look at the turtles’ rat sensei Splinter (voiced by Tony Shalhoub and played by Danny Woodburn) facing off against Shredder (William Fichtner).

That’s awesome, but I still don’t know why Paramount thought it would be a good idea to once again include that awful scene of Michelangelo’s creepy human face. Even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Peter Laird admitted disappointment in the new look.

Speaking of the new look, here’s what Raphael looks like now:

What did the three turtle fingers say to The Foot? … SLAP!

And, hey, Michelangelo has a rocket skateboard now. Cowabunga dudes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is happening August 8th, whether you want it or not.

Via Screenrant

Around The Web

TOPICS#Megan Fox#Nickelodeon#Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles#GIFs
TAGSgifsJONATHAN LIEBESMANKEVIN EASTMANmegan foxMichael BayNICKELODEONPARAMOUNTPETER LAIRDPlatinum DunesTeenage Mutant Ninja TurtlesTMNTTONY SHALHOUBWILL ARNETTWILLIAM FICHTNER

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP