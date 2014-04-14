‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ Video Reveals Splinter And Rocket Skateboards

A new TV spot for Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles premiered at tonight’s MTV Movie Awards. The clip gives us this first brief look at the turtles’ rat sensei Splinter (voiced by Tony Shalhoub and played by Danny Woodburn) facing off against Shredder (William Fichtner).

That’s awesome, but I still don’t know why Paramount thought it would be a good idea to once again include that awful scene of Michelangelo’s creepy human face. Even Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Peter Laird admitted disappointment in the new look.

Speaking of the new look, here’s what Raphael looks like now:

What did the three turtle fingers say to The Foot? … SLAP!

And, hey, Michelangelo has a rocket skateboard now. Cowabunga dudes.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is happening August 8th, whether you want it or not.

