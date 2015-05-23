Check Out This Toddler’s Epic Temper Tantrum At The White House

#Michelle Obama #Twitter
05.23.15 3 years ago 7 Comments

There is history for kids showing their ass during visits to The White House, but this girl might take the cake because she just can’t handle whatever is destroying her life at this moment.

The girl in question is Laura Moser’s daughter during a Passover Seder with The Obama family this past April. This is a full blown tantrum, no fake junk or hypothetical incidents. The young Moser girl was indeed using the White House floor as her personal crying zone, right in front of the leader of the free world and his family.

He took it well, better than other presidents probably would’ve taken it. Jimmy Carter would’ve deferred all of this to Billy Carter, ensuring this little girl got her first taste of beer and that Passover would be ruined forever.

(Via Yahoo News / Twitter)

