There’s No Way These Photos Of Kim Kardashian Are Based In Reality

Paper Magazine unveiled their newest cover earlier this evening and it’s what they consider an effort to “break” the Internet. They’ve utilized Kim Kardashian to achieve this task with a completely realistic effort that hasn’t been Photoshopped at all.
It isn’t like Kim Kardashian hasn’t bared it all before, she’s just never looked this shiny. You can check out the NSFW version over here, but the edited for children/eyes/life version is below. Don’t get too close to it or else we’ll have to sit through twenty minutes of your trying to communicate with your super smart ginger daughter.
(Via Paper Magazine / Page Six)
Check the other photo, with the dress and champagne. Looks even more fake than this one, you can clearly see where they used Photoshop.
Too many nooks
Too many mooks
Did anyone see Kim on Two Broke Girls a few weeks ago. Her ass is huge.
Yeah. Kinda gross.
Her ass is too big and her short stubby legs make her look weird and unnatural. Now Jenifer Lopez makes it work because her legs.
Too many snooks
“Bitch, how are you not a hobbit?”
$10 for PAPER Magazine is hilarious to me on all kinds of levels, with or without the Photoshopped naked butts.
Seconded.
(slowly hides his $9 wrestling mag)
I think they shopped her waist a bit thinner…
Ass is huge. Head is empty. Who cares.
You know she rips epic farts.
High five worthy…lucky.
With that giant fake ass it would take at least an hour and a half before anyone heard the fart.
Bahahahahahahahahahahaha
[cdn.papermag.com]
They photoshopped Ray Jay out of this one and added a bottle and a glass.
What is she standing on? And why is she standing on something?
It’s an apple box. And why not?
The only thing shes breaking are the armrests on chairs trying to wedge that fat ass in a seat.
Do all the haters post online before or after they masturbate to her pics?
I do it during.
I prefer my Persian whores to be only 30% photo shopped when I slap the salmon.
Both.
@cajunhawk She’s Armenian so you might want to lower that percentage.
@Aunt Jemima [en.wikipedia.org]
RIP Persian Armenia
428 AD–646 AD
Thanks for reminding me.
I’m not sure why Paper thinks that posting Kim’s ass will “break the Internet?” They’re not doing anything new. Everyone has already seen her ass in the sex tape that she and her family deliberately released to get her on the cover of magazines where she can show her ass.
/INCEPTION BRAAAAAAAHM
She just stores a few organs in her ass so that they don’t have to photoshop her waist.
Her brain isnot located in her ass, as it doesnt not exist.
So it’s not not located in her skull?
That is a whole lot of Photoshop
Jean Paul Goude made his name photoshopping models, especially Grace Jones, for art. The champagne photo references this one
[2.bp.blogspot.com]
Grace Jones is beautiful.
my point is, Goude’s work is all humorous exaggeration, (eg, the above model’s arse. no-one’s arse looks like that, but he’s playing with the idea or stereotype of the black girl’s butt. the legs are lengthened too i would imagine) so if you hire Goude, realistic photoshop is not what you’re going for. It’s a cartoon effect, so for KK… kind of redundant?
Unless he photoshopped her face, that isn’t Grace Jones….
No, it’s an anonymous model. This is Grace Jones. And I was wrong to say photoshop, it’s from the olden days, so scalpels and sticky tape.
[1513f43de1df8b08e16c-d8d6213b156ba3a73e333057f5885fa8.r32.cf1.rackcdn.com]
[pleasurephoto.files.wordpress.com]
[pleasurephoto.files.wordpress.com]
[1513f43de1df8b08e16c-d8d6213b156ba3a73e333057f5885fa8.r32.cf1.rackcdn.com]
Photoshop is to art as chicken nuggets are to chicken.
Interesting! Thank you for sharing.
@Cajunhawk you mean tofu chicken nuggets.
Matthew McConaughey could use the gravitational pull of that ass to slingshot on to the next planet.
Kirk could use it to save some whales!
Is Kim Kardashian a narcissistic exhibitionist? Yes. Has she actually done anything criminal? No.
Except being on tv.
Marrying Kayne West has to be a misdemeanor somewhere…right?
Being a parent isn’t as difficult as we’re led to believe.
I don’t care
Shinyness doesn’t require photoshop, but yeah, they definitely either widened that ass or thinned that waist. Probably both. Possible they also elongated her neck?
“Bitch you not a Hobbit right? Cause I’m making a fool of myself up here.”
“Bitch, how are you not a Hobbit again?”
She’s very classy. You can tell by the pearls and the gloves and the champagne.
Shit be all classy, yo!
Stop being a jelly monster. You need to go to Jelly School.
Is that where she learned to get pissed on by Ray J for money?
Paper Magazine? That’s seriously a thing? 99.9% of the world has never even heard of that magazine until today and now they will only be known as that magazine with that bitch’s Photoshopped small moon of an ass on it.
They will sell zero copies because everyone already has access to the pictures online so why spend $10 (!) for a magazine no one’s heard of or cares about?
You’re one of those angry masturbators aren’t you?
Is there any other way to be? Don’t you have some catcalling videos to go watch?
Angry? Nope. Just cheap. $10 for a magazine with her naked ass on the cover when her sex tape is online for free?
Paper Magazine is like naming your planet “earth”. Oh…..
how about the internet just say “fucking ew”
Break the toilet.
Really, we all know that’s not KimK. She has NEVER been that skinny….EVER. The K Klan are some of the most fake people ever…has anyone not noticed the “ass-edition” that Kylie has been sporting lately? She went from having a big ass to a shelf-butt in one season.
Am I a troll for admitting to liking it or is everyone else a troll claiming not to
I don’t think the pic is doctored that much. Her ass is fake as shit though. She clearly gets bigger implants in it every year and it’s disgusting.
This was herthis year for halloween, just two weeks ago.
[www.sawfirst.com]
That photo was heavily changed to get her waist and lower half to look that way.
I would pay good money for an app that filters her and the rest of her ugly family from my internet feeds.