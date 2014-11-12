There’s No Way These Photos Of Kim Kardashian Are Based In Reality

Paper Magazine unveiled their newest cover earlier this evening and it’s what they consider an effort to “break” the Internet. They’ve utilized Kim Kardashian to achieve this task with a completely realistic effort that hasn’t been Photoshopped at all.

It isn’t like Kim Kardashian hasn’t bared it all before, she’s just never looked this shiny. You can check out the NSFW version over here, but the edited for children/eyes/life version is below. Don’t get too close to it or else we’ll have to sit through twenty minutes of your trying to communicate with your super smart ginger daughter.

(Via Paper Magazine / Page Six)