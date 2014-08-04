This Baby Seal Riding A Surfboard Is Hands Down The Cutest Thing You’ll See Today

Two British surfers were out catching some waves off the north-east coast of England when they came across a baby seal — or, “puppies of the sea,” as I like to call them — that wanted to join in on the fun. Surfing baby seal? Surfing baby seal. The YouTube description reads:

“Me and my friend Andrew Flounders were out enjoying some summer waves when this little guy came along and scared the hell out of Andy because we didn’t know what it was! It nudged his foot from underneath,” he explained. After an hour or so of playing around with the pup, the guys decided to head back to the shore, but the little guy hadn’t finished and tried to follow them up the beach. “When we got home Andy rang the local marine wildlife authority to make them aware of what occurred just in case the seal was unwell… He didn’t seem unwell when he was surfing in like a pro!”

If I met a cute baby seal and it tried to follow me home there’s only one way the situation would pan out, and it would involve me converting my bathroom into an indoor seal habitat and buying a pair of seal sunglasses so it would look extra cool when we’d go for walks together. They make those, right?

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

(Via Tastefully Offensive)