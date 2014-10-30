This Old Man Eating At In-N-Out With A Picture Of His Late Wife Proves That True Love Exists

Last week, Twitter user Madina Bashizadah spotted an old man dining at In-N-Out with a picture propped up beside him. Although she was initially perplexed by the sight, she eventually found out the heartbreaking truth behind the image: It was a photo of the man’s late wife and he carries it everywhere he goes.
“Automatically, I assumed she wasn’t here with us and I started tearing up because it was such a beautiful moment but heartbreaking at the same time,” Bashizadah told Huffington Post.
Upon asking him about the picture, she uncovered quite possibly one of the cutest love stories ever:
We found out that she was his sweetheart, his wife who passed away 5 years ago. They met at 17 but the war had kept them apart. He had searched for her for 10 years and one day as he was telling his barber the story, the barber calls his daughter in and it ends up being her. They were married instantly and it lasted for 55 years until she passed. He takes her photo everywhere. On one side of the laminated photo it’s him and her sitting on a couch together and on the back it has a photo of him and her side by side when they were young. Goes to show you true love does exist.
I’d like to say something snarky, but my inner romantic won’t let it come out. Damn if that doesn’t make the room dusty.
A friend was telling me about a restaurant she worked in where every Wednesday and old man would come in, sit in the same booth he and his wife ate every week until she died, and have dinner alone.
She said people had been fired for giving away that booth on Wednesday nights.
Why can’t this exist nowadays? This kind of love? I have yet to find it. Maybe it takes losing someone to bring out this uber romantic side. Either way, I want someone to love me this much (and In-N-Out this much too…best part about moving west)!
