One of Tomi Lahren’s favorite topics of conversation is Colin Kaepernick, the former-San Francisco 49ers quarterback who was essentially blacklisted from the NFL for kneeling during the National Anthem in 2016 to protest racial injustice and police brutality. The conservative chatterbox made the huge mistake of coming after Beyonce and Kaepernick in a widely-ridiculed tweet, and she was mocked equally hard for this doctored photo. Lahren brought up Kaepernick again on Monday in response to a viral tweet that pointed out how it’s “funny [that] people can separate Tom Brady’s politics from his game, but struggle to do the same when it comes to Kaepernick.” (Brady had a “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker while he was on the New England Patriots; he’s since said that he grew “uncomfortable” with his friendship with Donald Trump.)

“So Kaepernick is trending because Tom Brady (a skilled quarterback) hasn’t been canceled due to his friendship with Donald Trump. Yep, makes sense,” Lahren tweeted, adding her preferred hashtag #LiberalismIsADisease. That was merely the appetizer to the main course, however. Thirty minutes later: “Here’s a wild guess, if Tom Brady suddenly started sucking at football and was benched for a better starting QB, chances are he wouldn’t cry racism, wouldn’t kneel for the flag and anthem and pass it off as a social justice moment.” Lahren’s had a lot of scorching hot takes over the years, but this one is top-five, maybe even the GOAT. It’s the Tom Brady of bad tweets.

This might be your worst take ever. You’re attempting to compare two things that aren’t even remotely related. Why do you do this? Why do you insist on going down these roads all the time? — Tony (@TJonesKX) January 25, 2021

Keepernick got benched after kneeling, not because he sucked. — 🌹 Andalucía – 𝔀𝓪𝓻𝔃𝓸𝓷𝓮 𝓶𝓪𝓷𝓲𝓪𝓬 (@AndaIus) January 25, 2021

Great job Tomi comparing one of the best of all time who happens to be a Trump supporter just to keep down minorities that don't think like you. Not even like Kap has been in the news, you just sit around and think about this shit. Good to see racism is casual for you. — Andrew Timoni 🇺🇸🇮🇹🇩🇪 (@AndrewTimoni) January 25, 2021

When your ignorance about football stacks perfectly with your ignorance about politics… — Jay Black (@jayblackisfunny) January 25, 2021

First of all TB12 is 43 so if he’s getting benched that’s why & secondly —-how do you still not understand racism? — Colleen🍀🌮 (@TheLeftTea) January 25, 2021

Hold on, it’s been how many years and you still don’t understand why Kap kneeled? — Dominick Cavoto (@DomCavoto) January 25, 2021

Must be a slow day ..?

Making up a hypothetical & then comparing it to an to an unrelated event (Kaepernick) — Kyle Queiro (@Kyles_Style) January 25, 2021

Holy shit, this is the most hot garbage take I have ever heard. — God of Libtards (@GodOfLibtards) January 25, 2021

First of all Kaepernick was a really good QB and the fact you don’t understand the racism black QB deal with in the league doesn’t surprise me https://t.co/m9SHcz6opw — The one who watches Cheers (@mingolingokingo) January 26, 2021

In Kaepernick’s final season in the NFL, he threw for 16 touchdowns and four interceptions, and added 468 yards and two touchdowns as a runner (the 49ers were terrible that season, but it was not entirely Kaep’s fault; blame head coach Chip Kelly). He did not suddenly start “sucking at football.” He was a good quarterback who was a victim of collusion. But it’s much easier for Tomi to make a false equivalence.

She’s the Tom Brady of those, too.