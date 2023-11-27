A tell-tale sign of someone getting older is when they confuse names. I frequently call one of my cats the name of my other cats, and I’m still in my 30s. Also, I’m not running for president like 77-year-old Donald Trump, who has mixed up Barack Obama and Joe Biden during numerous speeches.

Earlier this month, Forbes reported that Trump confused “two of his political nemeses, President Joe Biden and former President Barack Obama, for at least the seventh time in recent months Saturday — the latest in a series of gaffes by the 77-year-old former president that’s made him the target of a line of attack typically used against the 80-year-old president.”

Trump responded to the errors in a typically rambling post on Truth Social.

“Whenever I sarcastically insert the name Obama for Biden as an indication that others may actually be having a very big influence in running our Country, Ron DeSanctimonious and his failing campaign apparatus, together with the Democrat’s Radical Left ‘Disinformation Machine,’ go wild saying that ‘Trump doesn’t know the name of our President, (CROOKED!) Joe Biden. He must be cognitively impaired.’ No, I know both names very well, never mix them up, and know that they are destroying our Country,” he explained, sounding like a student try to convince their teacher that a dog ate their homework.

Trump continued,

“Also, and as reported, I just took a cognitive test as part of my Physical Exam, and ACED it. Also ACED (a perfect score!) one taken while in the White House. Biden should take one so we can determine why he wants Open Borders, No Energy Independence, A Woke Military, High Inflation, No Voter I.D., Men playing In Women’s Sports, Only Electric Cars & Trucks, A Weaponized DOJ/FBI, and so many other CRAZY things!!!”

The 2024 election will come down to a self-proclaimed “stable genius” who makes up sh*t whenever he feels like it and an 80-something who doesn’t know the difference between Taylor Swift and Britney Spears. Going great!

(Via Truth Social)