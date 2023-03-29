Dominion Voting System’s super-sized lawsuit against Fox News continues to heat up, with news that some of its biggest stars might have to take the stand to defend spreading voter fraud nonsense they knew was bunk. There’s also some new Tucker Carlson texts. The last time Dominion made public correspondences from the network’s biggest celebrity, we learned that, at least in the aftermath of the 2020 election, he secretly hated Donald Trump “passionately.” Now we know he hated someone else in his orbit even more.

As per Mediaite, multiple texts show Tucker railing against Sidney Powell, the kooky lawyer and Diet Dr. Pepper fanatic who fed inventive nonsense into the about-to-be-ex-president’s ear. In one exchange, an unnamed staffer told Carlson that Powell had been “shunned” by Team Trump over her increasingly loony claims.

“That cunt,” he wrote back on November 22. “I hope she’s punished.”

The staffer responded, “I’m going to destroy her.”

It wasn’t the first time Carlson had trashed Powell. Days before he said, straight up, “Sidney Powell is lying.” He added, “F*cking bitch.”

An also unknown staffer replied, “She’s a psychopath. She’s getting Trump all spun up and has zero evidence.”

“F*cking bitch,” Carlson replied. “Crazy person.”

Cut to earlier this month, and Carlson was still disseminating voter fraud bunk during his infamous segments in which he whitewashed the Jan. 6 rioters as mere “sightseers.”