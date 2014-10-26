With His Days Numbered, 4-Year-Old Boy With Leukemia Celebrates The Holidays Early

The story of four-year-old Ethan van Leuvan is one that’s both heartbreaking and heartwarming, one that makes you really see the darkness in death, yet also proves that human kindness still exists.

Ethan had been battling acute lymphoblastic leukemia for years, but recently doctors found out that his days were numbered. In order to make the best out of what little time Ethan had left, his family, friends, and Utah neighbors have pulled together to do something extraordinary.

“His Leukemia has gone out of control and is no longer treatable, so he was given a few days to several weeks left,” Merrill Van Leuven, Ethan’s father said. Knowing time is running out, the van Leuven family wanted their last days with Ethan to be filled with joy, and what better way than a week of holidays. So tonight, it’s Halloween! Thanks to loving neighbors, tonight for the van Leuven family, there is joy for a boy who is truly a superhero.

Below watch a truly touching news clip about Ethan and his early Halloween.

Via KFOR