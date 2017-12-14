Getty Image

On Dec. 17, Vince Carter will make another visit as a member of the Sacramento Kings back to Toronto, where he spent his first six-plus seasons capturing the imagination of basketball fans in Canada.

The high point of Carter’s run in Toronto remains the 2001 NBA playoffs, when he led the franchise to their first playoff series against the Knicks in the first round, followed by a classic battle against the Sixers in which Carter and Allen Iverson traded 50-point games as the two teams went back and forth, with the series ultimately decided on the final possession in Game 7.

Recently, DIME spoke to Todd MacCulloch, Alvin Williams, Tracy Murray, and Glen Grunwald to see what they remembered. Here are four anecdotes about that series.