Getty Image

Karl-Anthony Towns has been a cornerstone for the Minnesota Timberwolves’ franchise since the day he was drafted. But for the first time this season, Towns is on a team that looks like it can make the playoffs, as the Wolves are sitting at 17-13. That’s good for the fourth-best record in the Western Conference.

Minnesota loaded up on pieces to put around Towns and Andrew Wiggins this past offseason, so it’s not a huge surprise that they’re good. What might be a surprise is how they got there, as the Tom Thibodeau-coached squad has an explosive offense and a defense that has room for improvement.

We caught up with Towns to talk about the changes in Minnesota, how the team can shore up things on the defensive end, his favorite Kevin Garnett story, and the charity work he has done with Gatorade. Oh, and since we got in touch with him in the middle of a heated Stranger Things debate, we had to ask him a few questions about one of his favorite television shows.