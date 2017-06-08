Kyle Korver Really Dunked In The NBA Finals

#NBA Finals 2017 #NBA Playoffs 2017
06.07.17 13 hours ago 2 Comments

Getty Image

Kyle Korver made 29 baskets during the 2017 NBA Playoffs coming into Wednesday night. Of those 29, 23 were three pointers. He has a very defined role on the team – someone gets you the ball behind the three-point line, you shoot, you make it. Korver has filled that role well since joining Cleveland, as there will be possessions where he just spots up and doesn’t go inside of the three-point line.

But during Game 3, Korver went inside of the three point line. In fact, he went inside of the paint. And wouldn’t you know it, Kyle By God Korver dunked in an NBA basketball game. It ruled.

