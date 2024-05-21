Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Kehlani announced her fourth album Crash and revealed its cover art and release date while also helping to narrate the announcement video for the Golden State Valkyries, the WNBA’s newest team. 6lack joined Russ for their new song “Working On Me” and NxWorries took a step closer to their upcoming album Why Lawd? with their new single “FromHere” featuring Snoop Dogg and October London. Elsewhere, Ravyn Lenae will headline Aminé’s The Best Day Ever Festival. Here are some new releases from the past week that you’ll enjoy:

NxWorries — “FromHere” Feat. Snoop Dogg & October London Eight years removed from their stunning debut Yes Lawd!, NxWorries (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge) are weeks away from unveiling their second album Why Lawd?. Following “Where I Go,” “Daydreaming,” and “86Sentra,” NxWorries offers a fourth single thanks to “FromHere” with Snoop Dogg and October London. The slow-burning effort laments the loss of a lover with echoes from London and a mountain of questions from .Paak, all before Snoop Dogg arrives to close out the song. Trevor Jackson — He Don’t Know Trevor Jackson keeps the new music coming with his new EP He Don’t Know. It follows Heads Up from earlier this year, and arrives with five songs and a feature from Haben. He Don’t Know lives as a part two for Heads Up as Jackson assumes the role of the secret man in a woman’s love life while also delving into the highs and lows that exist in and outside the bedroom.

T-Pain — “On This Hill” T-Pain promising run of recent releases continues with his latest single, “On This Hill.” The powerful single finds T-Pain standing firm in his beliefs and seizing control of the moment and freedom he gifted himself through ending a relationship with a woman who brought him more pain than joy. Lila Iké — “He Loves Us Both” Feat. HER Jamaican reggae singer Lila Iké and HER join forces for a record they say was inspired by Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine.” The reggae tune brings two women to the center as they learn that their romantic interests are shared with the same man. Despite this discovery, both Lila and HER are set on continue their foray into love regardless of their partner’s infidelity.

Elijah Blake — “Sugarwater & Lime” With Elijah. still on the way, ELijah Blake offers a hopeful record with “Sugarwater & Lime.” On it, he reflects on attempts to heal and repair a relationship from heartbreak, noting “We can’t make lemonade / From sugarwater and lime,” but “maybe we can heal from heartbreak / In due time.” “Sugarwater & Lime” follows “Ghostbusters” as singles from Elijah.. Elmiene — “Sweetness” Feat. Leon Thomas Following the completion of his North American tour, rising UK singer Elmiene invites Leon Thomas onto his lovelorn single “Sweetness.” Following Elmiene’s opening verse, Thomas checks in to mourn his own loss of love and even name drop a popular record of his.

Lekan — “Brand New” The future is looking very bright for LA singer Lekan. He signed on as an opener for Tems’ upcoming Born In The Wild World Tour, and to celebrate, he dropped his second single of the year with “Brand New.” The forthright single presents Lekan with his cards on the table as he ponders a fresh start with a lover, seeing that their growing relationship deserves as clean state, so long as his companion feels the same. Vedo — Next Chapter The streak of activity continues for Vedo. Following two albums released in 2023, he returns with his eighth album Next Chapter. Fourteen songs and a feature from Rotimi make up this project which Vedo says “symbolizes victory, prosperity and overcoming obstacles in my life and in my career.”

Kallitechnis — “Wound Up” With her Mood Ring EP nearing and arrival, Montreal singer Kallitechnis offers another single with “Wound Up.” The motivated and upbeat single makes use of summery production as Kallitechnis breaks free from the expectations and limitations placed upon her by society. Instead, she flies away and soars above them all. Victor Ray — “Falling Into Place” Feat. Debbie Ahead of his I Tried out on June 14, Victor Ray and UK singer Debbie join forces for their powerful and heartfelt single “Falling Into Place.” The magical duet captures the romantic feelings in place after meeting that special someone. According to Clash, Ray explained that the song was “inspired by the rush of emotions that you get when you meet a stranger that you know could end up becoming a lot more than that to you.” He added, “I met someone who made me feel this way and I knew that it might not work out, but I chose to believe it will.”