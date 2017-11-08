LeBron James Wants Fans To Remember His Unselfishness When People Look Back On His Career

11.08.17 2 hours ago

Getty Image

LeBron James isn’t getting any younger. While he is the best basketball player in the world, he’s in his 15th season, has logged nearly 42,000 regular season minutes, and will turn 33 next month. It’s possible that LeBron can be an outlier, but history dictates that his peak will come to an end sometime soon, even if he sticks around for a while.

Prior to the season, LeBron sat down with Adam Figman of SLAM for an expansive Q+A. In addition to his thoughts on the book The Godfather and the importance of using his platform for social change, LeBron spoke about how he wants people to look back on his career.

He doesn’t want to be viewed as the best player to live or anything like that. Instead, LeBron said that he hopes people remember him as one of the most unselfish players the league has ever seen.

