LeBron James isn’t getting any younger. While he is the best basketball player in the world, he’s in his 15th season, has logged nearly 42,000 regular season minutes, and will turn 33 next month. It’s possible that LeBron can be an outlier, but history dictates that his peak will come to an end sometime soon, even if he sticks around for a while.
Prior to the season, LeBron sat down with Adam Figman of SLAM for an expansive Q+A. In addition to his thoughts on the book The Godfather and the importance of using his platform for social change, LeBron spoke about how he wants people to look back on his career.
He doesn’t want to be viewed as the best player to live or anything like that. Instead, LeBron said that he hopes people remember him as one of the most unselfish players the league has ever seen.
Is it just me or is it weird when an “unselfish” person has to tell you and want you to remember they are unselfish? I mean assist wise yes he is 100%, but being ball dominate and having to have the entire playing system and organization be about him…not so much.