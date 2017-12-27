Getty Image

Nike released its fourth and final alternate uniform designs on Wednesday for their inaugural season of providing gear to NBA teams. The City Editions feature a whole lot of really awesome and unique jersey designs, but on the other side of the coin, some of these are complete and utter booty.

One of the kits that we thought could use some work came out of Cleveland, as theirs are gray, have an odd color pattern, and say “THE LAND” across the front in a font that isn’t especially appealing. The concept wasn’t especially great, and as such, the execution was doomed from the start.

In LeBron James‘ eyes, though, these jerseys are a success. This is according to Dave McMenamin of ESPN, who spoke to James about the release and learned that he had a major role in the creation of the uniforms. Additionally, he believes fans will eventually like them.