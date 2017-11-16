Getty Image

On Nov. 7, 2017, LeBron James got Mad Online.

To express this, he posted a letterboxed picture of a fist from a 1999 episode of the children’s cartoon Arthur on Instagram with a caption that just said “Mood.” It was kind of a weird thing to do, and a bit out of left field, but the meaning was clear: James was upset.

To most hip, modern youths, a 32-year-old posting a 16-month old meme would be ripe for derision; a more modern example of Paul Pierce tweeting out a JPEG of a rocket ship rather than the emoji in his phone’s keyboard. But no one made fun of James for posting an old meme. In fact, the criticism lobbed his way was that James allowed himself to admit emotion watching Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics win another basketball game while the Cavaliers continued their early-season struggles.

But why was it so obvious what James was posting and what it meant? Because it’s well understood at this point that everything LeBron James posts on social media carries a message. It’s entirely targeted, and there’s always context to what he does. Basketball players poke fun at an overzealous media aggregating every social media posting they see.