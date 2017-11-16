LeBron’s Trip To New York Proved He Still Reigns On Social Media

#LeBron James #New York Knicks #Cleveland Cavaliers #Instagram #Twitter
11.16.17 16 mins ago

Getty Image

On Nov. 7, 2017, LeBron James got Mad Online.

To express this, he posted a letterboxed picture of a fist from a 1999 episode of the children’s cartoon Arthur on Instagram with a caption that just said “Mood.” It was kind of a weird thing to do, and a bit out of left field, but the meaning was clear: James was upset.

To most hip, modern youths, a 32-year-old posting a 16-month old meme would be ripe for derision; a more modern example of Paul Pierce tweeting out a JPEG of a rocket ship rather than the emoji in his phone’s keyboard. But no one made fun of James for posting an old meme. In fact, the criticism lobbed his way was that James allowed himself to admit emotion watching Kyrie Irving and the Boston Celtics win another basketball game while the Cavaliers continued their early-season struggles.

But why was it so obvious what James was posting and what it meant? Because it’s well understood at this point that everything LeBron James posts on social media carries a message. It’s entirely targeted, and there’s always context to what he does. Basketball players poke fun at an overzealous media aggregating every social media posting they see.

Around The Web

TOPICS#LeBron James#New York Knicks#Cleveland Cavaliers#Instagram#Twitter
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSinstagramLeBron JamesNEW YORK KNICKSTwitter

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP