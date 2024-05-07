In case you have not watched the NBA playoffs yet up to this point, Anthony Edwards is currently in the midst of establishing himself as the most fun player in the NBA. Edwards was excellent as the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Phoenix Suns in round one, and in the first game of the Western Conference Semifinals, Edwards had his playoff career high in a win over the Nuggets in Denver.

Part of what makes Edwards so good is how much fun he can be when he’s cooking. Unfortunately, Reggie Jackson learned this lesson the hard way during Game 2 of Nuggets-Wolves, as he tried to poke the ball away from Edwards while he was dribbling. It didn’t work, because Edwards coolly switched his dribble hand while Jackson lunged towards the ball, so he ended up hitting the deck and had both knees hit the ground.

Anthony Edwards pointed at Reggie Jackson after he fell 😅pic.twitter.com/Vc3B8ZwLEg — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) May 7, 2024

Jamal Crawford saying “that was almost a proposal” was terrific, but even better was Edwards taking a moment to point right at Jackson after this happened. Kudos to Jackson for continuing to play after this, because if this ever happened to me while I was playing basketball, I would probably make my way to the locker room and then go home immediately.