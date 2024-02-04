A Night At The Caitlin Clark Show

17 seconds. That’s how long it took for Caitlin Clark to deliver on the promise of a show unlike anything else in women’s college basketball — one that brought nearly 18,000 people to College Park, Maryland on a Saturday night.

On Iowa’s opening possession, Clark caught the ball on the left wing and drifted out to the G where it reads “Gary Williams Court” before rising up to drill a 28-footer.

A few thousand of those that made the trek to College Park weren’t even in their seats yet, but luckily for them Clark is happy to play the hits over and over for 40 minutes. Traffic was backed up for a couple miles in either direction as folks flocked to the Xfinity Center to see Clark and the No. 3 Hawkeyes in action, causing parking lots to overflow and fans to scramble for seats together, as they just sell general admission tickets for women’s games. Those tickets, initially $25, were going for over $200 in the week leading up to the game, as even one of the largest arenas in college hoops couldn’t withstand the demand to catch a glimpse of Clark in perhaps her final season at Iowa.

After cutting our losses and parking a mile away, my wife and I made our way up to a block of empty seats near the back wall of the arena 15 minutes before tip, sitting eye level with Greivis Vasquez, Juan Dixon, and Steve Blake’s banners hanging in the rafters. The Clark Effect was impossible to miss on the walk in, as 900 miles from Iowa City the crowd was scattered with Clark jerseys and t-shirts, from little girls in special homemade outfits for the occasion to grown men donning officially licensed Nike jerseys.

The majority of the crowd were Terrapin faithful, though, who couldn’t help but be curious to see Clark in action and how Maryland’s squad, having a down year in the Big Ten, would hang with the third-ranked Hawkeyes. The answer to that question was “quite well,” as the Terps did more than just hang around, jumping out to an early lead as Iowa struggled after the initial Clark three. The crowd was electric, energized by each Hawkeye mistake, which included a pair of early travels on Clark as the Terps hounded her.

Maryland turns defense into offense to jump out to a big lead early! 💪@TerpsWBB pic.twitter.com/zOAMAukns6 — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) February 4, 2024

However, the challenge of facing Iowa is sometimes as simple as a math problem. Maryland attacked downhill, taking advantage of having bigger guards who could muscle their way into the paint, but trading twos for threes against Clark and company thins the margin for error to effectively zero. Clark, unsatisfied with her earlier effort from the front of the logo, upped the ante by drilling a three from the back of it to seize control back to Iowa, sending Gus Johnson on the call for Fox into hysterics in the process.

Iowa would go on to open up a 14-point lead at the break, with Clark hitting a late layup to move her point total to 23 in the half, seemingly putting to rest any notion of an upset in the making. However, the Terps would come out re-energized in the third quarter and hit back. Led by Jakia Brown-Turner and Bri McDaniel, Maryland would rip off a 23-3 run to take a 63-61 lead.

The energy in the building was electric, the crowd erupting for every Terp basket and Iowa miss. One of those was a fading three by Clark that missed everything, leading to the student section chanting “AIR-BALL” in full voice at Clark every time she touched it for the next three minutes.