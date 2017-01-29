Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are 40-7, giving them the best record in the NBA by 3.5 games over the San Antonio Spurs. However, those seven losses put them on pace for only 68 wins this season, a year after setting the NBA record with a 73-9 regular season.

There were some that expected the Warriors to come close to matching, if not breaking, their own record from 2015-16 after the addition of Kevin Durant in the offseason. That doesn’t seem likely, but after coming out of the gate a bit sluggish and struggling to find their rhythm, it appears as though Golden State is fully operational.

It’s a terrifying proposition that a team on pace for 68 wins could possibly be getting better, but that appears to be the case after a 144-98 beatdown of the fourth-seeded Clippers (sans Chris Paul) on Saturday night. Coach Steve Kerr explained one of the reasons for the Warriors finding mid-season improvement, and it’s that the reigning two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry has finally gotten comfortable playing with Durant.