Tonight, season seven of Game of Thrones is premiering to a select crowd of insiders and performers ahead of the Sunday wide-premiere on HBO. Leading up to this screening, Vanity Fair and others have pointed to mounting evidence that George R.R. Martin has finally finished the next book in the A Song of Ice And Fire series, The Winds of Winter.
The theory stems from fans digging into GRRM’s recent LiveJournal post that stated he was getting to work on a plethora of new projects, which led them to believe he was done writing the book that he’s been working on for over a half-decade. Now, a new post from GRRM is as cryptic as it gets:
I would have George come on screen right before the episode starts and have him welcome us to the newest and biggest season yet, and then accounce book right before the hbo logo appears.