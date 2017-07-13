Is George R.R. Martin Announcing The Completion Of ‘The Winds Of Winter’ At The ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season 7 Premiere?

#George R.R. Martin #Game of Thrones
07.12.17 41 mins ago

Getty Image

Tonight, season seven of Game of Thrones is premiering to a select crowd of insiders and performers ahead of the Sunday wide-premiere on HBO. Leading up to this screening, Vanity Fair and others have pointed to mounting evidence that George R.R. Martin has finally finished the next book in the A Song of Ice And Fire series, The Winds of Winter.

The theory stems from fans digging into GRRM’s recent LiveJournal post that stated he was getting to work on a plethora of new projects, which led them to believe he was done writing the book that he’s been working on for over a half-decade. Now, a new post from GRRM is as cryptic as it gets:

Around The Web

TOPICS#George R.R. Martin#Game of Thrones
TAGSa song of ice and firegame of thronesGEORGE R.R. MARTIN

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

Searching For The Real Jersey Shore In Cape May

07.11.17 2 days ago 3 Comments
Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

Here’s How You Can Game The System And Travel For Free This Summer

07.06.17 6 days ago 3 Comments
Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

Why A Low-Season Trip Might Be Just The Summer Adventure You Need

07.06.17 6 days ago
Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

Here Are The Keys To Not Ruining Your 4th Of July BBQ

and 07.03.17 1 week ago 27 Comments
Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

Chase Down These Great New Beers This July

07.03.17 1 week ago 19 Comments
A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

A Plane & Train Itinerary For The Ultimate Summer Trip Through Europe

07.03.17 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP