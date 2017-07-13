Getty Image

Tonight, season seven of Game of Thrones is premiering to a select crowd of insiders and performers ahead of the Sunday wide-premiere on HBO. Leading up to this screening, Vanity Fair and others have pointed to mounting evidence that George R.R. Martin has finally finished the next book in the A Song of Ice And Fire series, The Winds of Winter.

The theory stems from fans digging into GRRM’s recent LiveJournal post that stated he was getting to work on a plethora of new projects, which led them to believe he was done writing the book that he’s been working on for over a half-decade. Now, a new post from GRRM is as cryptic as it gets: