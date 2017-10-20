Maximum Fun

In 2006, after more than half a decade hosting the NPR-distributed The Sound of Young America, Jesse Thorn launched Maximum Fun. In a press release announcing the venture that would become a podcast network powerhouse, the then 24-year-old Thorn said, “Two years ago, I was worrying about how to pitch a hip talk show to the acoustic-guitar-singer-songwriter crowd that dominates public radio management. I still worry about that, but we’ve found that with podcasting, we can bypass those gatekeepers and go directly to the audience. The next step, though, is finding a way to make this endeavor sustainable.”

Eleven years later, he’s found it. Maximum Fun is predominately listener-supported with donor funds making up roughly 75% of the network’s revenue. And with tentpole shows like Bullseye; Jordan, Jesse, Go; Judge John Hodgman; The Flop House; The Greatest Generation and a bevy of programs hosted by brothers Justin, Travis and Griffin McElroy including My Brother, My Brother and Me and The Adventure Zone, Thorn and company have been able to expand the brand to include a wide range of diverse and distinct voices in comedy and culture. With an established community of passionate fans, Thorn’s platform has risen over the years — to at least one painful result. After sharing his daughter’s daughter’s gender identity with listeners and a long stretch of uninterrupted support, Thorn and his family became a target of social trolls led by stand-up comedian Owen Benjamin. I talked to Thorn about family — from his MaxFun family and its larger community to his wife, children and one very bad weekend on Twitter.

With Maximum Fun, it seems like there’s a family nature to it. Not just the shows themselves and their hosts, but the listening audience.

I think from the very beginning, part of my goal was to create a community — online and in real life around what we were doing. I created MaxFun because there wasn’t something like it existing in the world—it was years before Earwolf started. My ideal was something like a mix between the comedy and hip-hop message boards that I frequented and public radio and, you know, Harley Davidson or something. Millions of people get together for Bike Week, right? And they get together to be with each other, not necessarily just to hear announcements from Harley Davidson. So my goal was always to create something that brought people together in some way.

Like people coming together in celebration of this thing they love.

I think that one of the amazing things about it is that it’s not even that people are coming together in celebration of a thing they love, it’s more that they are using this thing that they love as a proxy for people that they would love. That’s important to me, because at the end of the day, if all you’re gonna do is talk about the latest Jordan, Jesse, Go, that’s fine. But that’s not necessarily a community — the community comes from this kind of broader connection. Probably the most powerful Facebook group in MaxFun, in the broader MaxFun world, is the One Bad Mother Facebook group. There are certain portions dedicated to discussing what happened on One Bad Mother but I wouldn’t say it’s more than 5%. Really what it’s about is people who are animated by the values of One Bad Mother and connected by those values.

Sort of the shared experience they represent.

Yeah. And a way of relating to that shared experience. I think you could say there are a lot of parenting media, to use that example, but the thing that draws the OBMs [fans of One Bad Mother] together is the way that show specifically approaches parenting and sort of living as a parent. It’s the same as fans of Judge John Hodgman. Sure they’re gonna to some extent argue about who was right and who was wrong in a case but it’s more about a funny and decent way of being in the world.

Instagram

I was looking at the Facebook for Wonderful and it really is the happiest place on Facebook. It’s just an entire Facebook group dedicated to people posting things that make them happy.

Yeah totally. It’s a really amazing thing. I think especially with the McElroy family’s shows, the fact that they are a literal family contributes to that feeling. I think that part of the success of MBMBAM is the fact that these three guys really love each other and you can tell in the show. They love each other because they’re family and that feeling extends to their other programs, and in a funny way extends to the audience. Part of what they’re getting out of it is spending some time in a loving space. Especially because in American culture, warm loving spaces are often insipid. It’s like the Hallmark Channel, and I don’t have any interest in the Hallmark Channel. I wish everyone who loves that and who loves Dean Cain the best. Not the least of which is Dean Cain. But that’s not my thing and so the idea that there could be cultural spaces that are both caring and considerate and edgy and irreverent is something that is very distinctive.