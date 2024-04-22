All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

Keeping up with new music can be exhausting, even impossible. From the weekly album releases to standalone singles dropping on a daily basis, the amount of music is so vast it’s easy for something to slip through the cracks. Even following along with the Uproxx recommendations on a daily basis can be a lot to ask, so every Monday we’re offering up this rundown of the best new music this week. This week saw Taylor Swift dominate the world per usual and other people do some other stuff, too, I suppose. Yeah, it was a great week for new music. Check out the highlights below. For more music recommendations, check out our Listen To This section, as well as our Indie Mixtape and Pop Life newsletters.

Taylor Swift — “Fortnight” Feat. Post Malone It’s possible you heard that Taylor Swift released a new album last week, The Tortured Poets Department. She’s not somebody who needs help, but she and Post Malone sure sound like a natural pairing on “Fortnight,” one of the album’s few collaborations. Drake — “Push Ups” You’ve already heard “Push Ups” if you’re keeping up with all hip-hop beef news, but if you’re a streaming-only listener, Drake just dropped his recent diss track onto streaming platforms. He used the occasion to get one more dig at Kendrick Lamar in, too, with a cover art gag.

Nas and DJ Premier — “Define My Name” Nas’ Illmatic is official 30 years old as of this past Friday. Nas celebrated in part by linking up with DJ Premier on “Define My Name,” which it turns out is just the first taste of a new collaborative album from the two that’s set to drop later this year. Jamie xx — “Baddy On The Floor” Feat. Honey Dijon The xx is working on new music (although we’ve heard that before). Whatever the case, Jamie xx has kept fans fed with periodic releases. He came through last week with the Honey Dijon collab “Baddy On The Floor,” an infectious dance groove that’ll make anybody feel like a baddy, on the floor or elsewhere.

Nicki Minaj — “FTCU (Sleezemix)” Feat. Travis Scott, Chris Brown, and Sexyy Red For weeks, there has been word of a new remix of Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” featuring Sexyy Red. Well, it turns out that was underselling it: The “Sleezemix” is out now and also in the fold are Travis Scott and Chris Brown. Pearl Jam — “Wreckage” At least one “Barbenheimer” meme made the rounds in light of Taylor Swift and Pearl Jam dropping new albums on the same day. While the two projects may not have a ton in common aesthetically, there are moments on both projects that see the artists at their best, and “Wreckage” is a nostalgic-sounding example for Pearl Jam.

Hozier — “Why Would You Be Loved” Hozier has been absolutely crushing it lately, as single “Too Sweet” is his biggest song to date, peaking at No. 2 on the latest Billboard Hot 100 chart. Now he also has a fresh reissue of 2019’s Wasteland, Baby!, which includes the bonus track “Why Would You Be Loved.” DJ Snake and Peso Pluma — “Teka” Peso Pluma was a highlight of Coachella 2024 for Uproxx’s Aaron Smarter, and it seems DJ Snake would agree. The producer linked up with Pluma last week for “Teka,” a club-ready banger that doesn’t lose site of Pluma’s Mexican roots.