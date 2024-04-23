Sometimes the best new R&B can be hard to find, but there are plenty of great rhythm-and-blues tunes to get into if you have the time to sift through the hundreds of newly released songs every week. So that R&B heads can focus on listening to what they love in its true form, we’ll be offering a digest of the best new R&B songs that fans of the genre should hear every Friday. Since the last update of this weekly R&B column, we’ve received plenty of music and news from the genre’s artists. Lucky Daye took one step closer to what we hope is his upcoming third album with his new single “HERicane” while Chlöe used the Coachella 2024 stage to announce her sophomore album Trouble In Paradise. Raye and Janelle Monaé were announced as headliners for the Montreux Jazz Festival for 2024 and Ashanti announced that she and Nelly are expecting their first child. Elsewhere, SZA is a headliner for the new Sudden Little Thrills Festival Here is what else the music world had to offer in the past week:

Jorja Smith — “Greatest Gift (Reimagined)” “Greatest Gift,” one of the standout records from Jorja Smith’s standout sophomore album Falling Or Flying gets reimagined in a new release from the British singer. The update strips down the song a bit and emphasizes the presence of piano chords in amounts to a jazzy flip that quite sweet on the ears. Vedo — “Your Love Is All I Need” Next month, Vedo will release his third project in a little over 16 months with Next Chapter. Ahead of its arrival, Vedo dropped off the project’s third single with “Your Love Is All I Need.” Here, Vedo lays his cards for love on the table in hopes that his soon-to-be partner will reciprocate the feelings he just shared.

Jaz Karis & Mahalia — “Nice Girls” For her second single of the year, Jaz Karis offloads another collaboration, this time with fellow Brit Mahalia for “Nice Girls.” The tender and vulnerable single captures both singers in the aftermath of a breakup as they face the music and dust themselves off to move on. “This song is about karma,” Karis said about the record. “This song is about how it feels now being on the other side of the story & why good girls never win.” Genia — 4 AM In The Ville Last year, 22-year-old singer-songwriter Genia delivered her third EP 4 PM In The Ville. Now, months before that project’s first anniversary the Victorville, California native returns with 4 AM In The Ville. Through six songs, listeners will be drawn into the singer’s enchanting aura as she balances making “bad b*tch music” and making “vulnerable music.”

Shanae — Reset Australian born, South-African R&B singer Shanae steps into the spotlight with her debut EP Reset. Through seven songs, the rising street shows off the vibrant colors of her artistry through records like the amapiano “Essence Of Us,” the thumping “Leave It,” and the dance-friendly “Cloud 9.” Overall, Reset is a euphoric and gripping experience for the rising singer who has plenty of promise Amirah — Wish It Wasn’t You Fresh off a deal with Mustard’s 10 Summers Records imprint, 18-year-old Virginia-born singer Amirah shares her debut EP Wish It Wasn’t You. Through six songs, Amirah uses alternative R&B sounds and a bit of West Coast flavor, thanks to executive production from Mustard, as the soundtrack to tales of love and self-discovery.

Juls & Odeal — “Hold You Down” After kicking off the year with Emé on “Calma & Quejío,” Juls calls on Odeal for his first lad single of the year. The two artist connect on “Hold You Down,” an intimate and sultry number crafted by Juls that Odeal uses to serenade a woman who’s captured his heart and eyes. RealestK — “Let Me Go” For his first single of the year, Toronto singer RealestK returns with “Let Me Go.” The follow-up to his Real World EP portrays him as the villain in a now-concluded love story. Still, despite his wrongs, RealestK pleads for another chance with the woman in question.

Kallitechnis — “Nights Without You” With her Mood Ring project right around the corner, Montreal singer Kallitechnis delivers another single with “Nights Without You.” The tropical record works through the frustrations of an unrequited love while leaning into the practice of protecting your heart and staying disciplined to one’s boundaries. Kaash Paige — “Superstar” Dallas singer Kaash Paige is set on living her best life as a “Superstar.” That’s the message viewers should receive after watching the video for her latest single. The visual shows what it’s like to party with the Paige, which guarantees a night of infectious energy and more fun than you could imagine.