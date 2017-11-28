‘The Alienist’ Brings A Murder Mystery Classic To TV, And You Can Win A Copy

11.28.17

Back in 1994, Caleb Carr delivered a different kind of murder mystery. Instead of cozy tea rooms or grim modern detectives hunting down yet another version of the Zodiac Killer, The Alienist combined real historical figures and events and past criminal practices to ask how our approach to crime, and victims of it, has changed or hasn’t in the intervening century. And now, it’s coming to the screen.

The Alienist, TNT’s ten-part limited series, follows Laszlo Kreizler (Daniel Bruhl), an early psychologist, and John Moore (Luke Evans), a newspaper reporter, as they navigate 1896 New York, with a murderer on the loose in an era where the idea of the “serial killer” and modern criminology had even been invented.

Carr’s book was as much about biases and failures of psychology as grisly murders, exploring issues like who gets arrested and who doesn’t, and who’s seen as a victim worth seeking justice for. It’s a morally complex story, and more than just another murder mystery. Curious? Then take a moment to get your hands on a free copy of the book in advance of the show premiere. Just like, share, or re-tweet our Alienist book giveaway Tweets or Facebook posts for a chance to win a copy of The Alienist (see official rules here) courtesy of TNT. And, of course, set aside some time January 22nd for the first episode of the series, debuting on TNT at 9/8c.

