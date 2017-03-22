Fox Searchlight

Credit to Woody Harrelson: He shows up for Wilson, but he’s like a jockey whipping a lame horse. The movie just never quite works, even when Harrelson’s hare-brained line reads border on brilliant. Based on Daniel Clowes’ graphic novel set in Oakland, Wilson was originally optioned by Alexander Payne, and that’s a movie I’d still like to see. Payne is a master of the suburban sad-com, but judging by this film, director Craig Johnson (The Skeleton Twins) is not. Wilson feels like it wants to be this tragicomic portrait of an oddball noodge, but it’s so weirdly unstuck in crucial identifiers that we never get a chance to care. Imagine American Splendor with all the specifics removed.

It feels as if Wilson, and this seems true of a lot of indies, thought it could be “more universal” by withholding information. What if instead of being about Oakland, it was about everywhere?! But that’s not how human interest works. In fact it’s the opposite of how it works. You find the universal in the specific. Which is to say, it’s much easier to relate to one person if we know exactly who he is than it is to relate to some composite of 10 or a 100 people. We relate to people who tell us who they are and what their deal is, not to the ones who try to awkwardly obscure their weirdness. Everyone’s weird! Own it!

Wilson the movie changes the setting of Wilson the graphic novel, but instead of committing to the new place, it just withholds the information. It withholds so much grounding detail, in fact, that we’re alienated before we ever have a chance to give a shit. Wilson does this weird dance of deflection, where Wilson’s best friend (played by the brilliant Brett Gelman, who barely gets the chance to speak) says he’s moving to St. Louis, and then they have a whole thing about St. Louis and how it’s cheaper than wherever they live now, but without ever giving us a hint of where that might be. It was a full 40 minutes of screen time before I saw license plates that said “Minnesota.”