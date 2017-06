mfw when I saw that Super Mario Odyssey footage pic.twitter.com/oJhhkh6sCw — Samit Sarkar (@SamitSarkar) June 13, 2017

One of the big stories coming out of E3 2017 was the first trailer for Super Mario Odyssey, featuring Mario’s sentient hat. This newest Mario joint is coming to the Nintendo Switch on October 27th, and — just as things progressed when the Switch was introduced — Twitter was quick to excitedly joke about every detail.

Many people were, not surprisingly, psyched about the dinosaur and its fancy hats:

me: i REFUSE to buy mario odyssey unless it has a dinosaur in a cowboy ha– pic.twitter.com/LgwASwcHs2 — Brandon Boyer (@brandonnn) June 13, 2017

you, an idiot: no one "wins" E3, we all lose due to the lack of original ideas

me, an intellectual: mario just possessed a fucking dinosaur pic.twitter.com/PaY2skTeUn — Luis Paez-Pumar (@lppny) June 13, 2017

Super Mario Odyssey is my favorite Jurassic Park. — Nick Mundy (@dickfundy) June 13, 2017