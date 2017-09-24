The World’s Largest Functioning Game Boy Has Been Created, Setting A Guinness World Record

09.23.17

In 1989, Nintendo effectively took over the handheld console world when they released the Game Boy. Bundled with Tetris, the beeps and boops of the quasi-black and white system ushered in a golden age of gaming for the 118 million people who owned the sometimes impossible-to-see system. Such was the power of Super Mario Land, Metroid Zero Mission, and the original Pokemon games.

Now, in an ode to the tiny, clunky handheld’s everlasting greatness, an extremely large, functioning Game Boy has been created for some reason by a Belgian engineer. The big Game Boy (Game Man?) has some relatively impressive measurements: It’s 31.8 inches tall, 24 inches wide and 7.8 inches thick. That’s over six times the size of the original.

In cases like this, it’s best not to ask “why” a gigantic Game Boy was created, you just have to accept it, and not be disappointed to know that the entire thing functions on a tiny Game Boy that lives inside of it. Yes, it’s unfortunate that the thing doesn’t run off massive cartridges, but at some point you just have to say “enough is enough” and be happy that an extremely large Game Boy exists in the world (next to a really small Game Boy Color), waiting to have Kirby’s Dream Land booted.

