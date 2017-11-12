Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

NetherRealm Studios has seen a massive amount of success in recent years after rebooting their Mortal Kombat series and adapting the DC Comics story Injustice: Gods Among Us into one of the best fighting games in recent memory. Thanks to an extremely innovative and aggressive team of devs wanting to make the weirdest matchups possible and the wonders of downloadable content, we’ve seen Spawn able to take on Superman, Lobo vs. Martian Manhunter and now, to the surprise of a whole crowd of Injustice 2 pros and enthusiasts, The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. We vote for Michaelangelo vs. Deathstroke — winner can’t wear orange. The horror.

Lost in the reveal that has fans of both fighting games and the Turtles buzzing is the reveal of The Atom and Enchantress. They got a good reception too, but just look at this reaction from the people in attendance at eLeague, shot by Ed Boon, one of the guys who kickstarted the whole Mortal Kombat craze 25-plus years ago. (He’s also known as Noob Saibot).

That krowd reaction though….pic.twitter.com/ErSLhWVbrA — Ed Boon (@noobde) November 11, 2017

This marks the first time Leonardo, Donatello, Michaelangelo, and Raphael have been in a proper fighting game since Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters, which was in arcades before a home port to SNES and Genesis. So, this is history and stuff. People are quite happy.