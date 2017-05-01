Injustice 2‘s May 16th release date is fast approaching, and with each passing day, it seems like we’re getting another member of the roster revealed or a cool highlight reel showing off the moves of DC’s massive collection of fighters. The first game from the makers of Mortal Kombat was fantastic. It blended the multi-stage environmental destruction of the MK series with DC’s most popular characters, while wrapped in the narrative of a fantastic story. It was a Win Burrito, and DC, NetherRealm Studios, and Warner Bros. know this. That’s why we’re back for more.
Iframe only 362
Iframe only 450
Too bad Joker had a friggin’ hole blown through his chest at the end of the first game (it’s not a spoiler alert if it’s been out for years and years) and now he looks like a guy who is doing a bad job cosplaying as Jared Leto’s take on the Joker in Suicide Squad. Fans aren’t happy.
People need to stop being so sensitive and protective with The Joker. It’s weird. This is a character who was once portrayed by a man whose mustache showed through the makeup. We’re not talking about images of Muhammad here.
they need to bring back makeup mustaches
Objectively, which response was more irrational: yours or theirs?
My response would be that people are, generally, ok with different takes on the character as long as they are good takes driven by the overall concept of the character. Cesar Romero’s Joker is ridiculous in retrospect but he occupies a place of respect from the “camp” era of Batman. The thing the Joker should never be is a trendy, chic, poser which is how this take and Leto’s take come across.
Joker trying too hard too be cool isn’t the Joker, Joker DGAF. Trying to be cool Joker diminishes the character because it is a sign of sanity and predictability and implies to a desire to fit in or be popular. Ego is ok (Nicholson’s Joker was a primping, narcissist obsessed with appearance) but as soon as you cross the line to “trendy” or “hip” it just feels wrong.
@DeputyDawg Theirs
I bet all of these pissers and moaners never picked up one comic book and why is the article writer just cherry picking negative comments trying to make the minority seem like the majority they don’t speak for everybody this joker reminds me of the Joker from Lee Bermejo’s art and comic
It’s just Uproxx doing their paid monthly Twitter feed of random people. Expect three more “articles” full of twitter links.
It seems like such a douchy-hipster thing to dislike Leto’s take on the Joker and continually label it the worst version (it most definitely is not).
As an avid Joker fan for almost 40 years, I have seen a myriad of interpretations of his look and liked most if not all of his looks.
One constant (though not always) is the colour purple.
My favourite looks have been:
Nicholson’s Mime
White coat version from Batman: R.I.P.
Chriss Angel look from “Trust”
Alex Ross’ Dance of Death
“Wife beater tee” from Showcase ’94 1 & 2
Ledger’s Joker
And this one.
It’s Jason Todd, so who cares.