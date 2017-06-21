Universal / Getty Image

Note: this post may contain spoilers for Warcraft. Also note: if you’re the type of person who flips out about Warcraft spoilers, man, I don’t know what to tell you.

Warcraft was the most successful film adaptation of a video game of all time, and yet the $160 million-budgeted movie only earned $47 million in the US. It was one of a number of movies in 2016 that flopped in the US but were popular overseas. Warcraft, in particular, made nearly 90 percent of its money internationally, with $220 million coming from China alone, making it 2016’s third highest-grossing film in that country. The huge box office receipts in China led to rumors of a sequel geared towards China and possibly only opening in theaters in China and a few other countries with a large turnout for the first movie (Russia, France, and Germany).

The sequel rumors never seemed to go anywhere, although director Duncan Jones keeps saying he’d love to make it. (FOR THE HORDE!) He reiterated that desire during a screening of the movie in London on Monday night, and he elaborated on what he’d like the sequel — part two of a trilogy — to be about: