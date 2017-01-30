Marvel

So. Things are bad right now. Really bad. Each morning it seems brings some new fresh hell to make America and the world wonder exactly how far off the rails we’re gonna go before this train stops. But no matter how strange things get, there will always be those willing to stand up, to help, to fight. To paraphrase the late, great Mr. Fred Rogers you should always look for the helpers. And in this case, one of those helpers is another Rogers… Steve Rogers a.k.a. Captain America. Or at least his real life counterpart, Chris Evans.

I’ve joked before that Chris Evans actually is secretly Captain America, but in recent days Evans’ has really lived up to his superhero namesake on Twitter, taking a hard line against the Trump administration’s “extreme vetting” of Muslim immigrants from seven Middle Eastern and African countries.

I'm proud of any republican willing to speak up. This is beyond partisan politics. It's not left vs right. It's right vs wrong. https://t.co/GHy5vQ5w1I — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 29, 2017

Obviously we must prioritize keeping Americans safe. But we mustn't become un-American in the process. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 29, 2017

"When u deny someone entrance in2 our nation bc of simple nation of origin/how they pray..u make us separate from the highest human decency" https://t.co/nf7RkgOMHk — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) January 28, 2017

Now, there will be some who say Chris Evans is a celebrity and as such, should stick to entertaining us and stay out of politics. But when the current President was the host of Celebrity Apprentice and one of the most lauded Republican Presidents began his career as an actor, that point is pretty moot. And it’s not like Captain Ameri— Chris Evans is a Johnny-come-lately to hot topic political buttons. The Marvel actor has been drawing his line in the sand on social media since at least June of last year when he stood in solidarity with the congressional sit-in for gun control measures.

I'm proud of this sit-in. We need common sense gun reform. And to be clear, NO ONE IS TAKING AWAY GUNS! Just looking for COMMON SENSE reform — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 22, 2016

Since then, he’s supported a new generation raising awareness about climate change and stood up for the rights of Native Americans at Standing Rock. He’s even supported the troops by going on a USO tour in the Middle East.

Very impressed with #XiuhtezcatlMartinez I hope he stays the course. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) June 26, 2016

This USO tour has changed me. ENDLESS thanks to all the soldiers I met in Afghanistan, Qatar and Turkey. Your sacrifice is heroism defined. pic.twitter.com/mUQ1bfP4sP — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 7, 2016

Captain America was created by two Jewish men in 1941 as a patriotic superhero to be a bulwark against encroaching fear and xenophobia. Over seven decades later, the persecuted minority may have shifted from Jews to Muslims, but the rhetoric of hate remains the same. Whether he means to or not, Chris Evans is living up to his fictional alter ego. And I, for one, look forward to all the Captain America ads that will inevitably run during his presidential campaign in two decades.