Some people just know how to work a red carpet. #Domino #DeadPool2 pic.twitter.com/llCc8JfKT6 — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) July 31, 2017

The more fans learn about Deadpool 2, the more they seem to like what they’re hearing. The sequel to 20th Century Fox’s surprise R-rated superhero comedy can’t come fast enough, especially since it boasts Josh Brolin as Cable and a slew of other minor X-Men characters in the hope of kick-starting an X-Force movie. Aside from Brolin’s perfect casting, however, what fans are really looking forward to is Atlanta star Zazie Beetz’ turn as Domino, the result of a top secret breeding program run by the government in the hopes of creating a new super weapon.

Aside from Beetz’ official casting announcement in March, courtesy of star Ryan Reynolds’ Twitter feed, no one attached to the production has shared anything about what the Deadpool sequel’s version of Neena Thurman will entail. Thanks again to Reynolds inability to not hit the tweet button, however, we’ve got a pretty good idea of what Beetz’ version of Domino will look like. “Some people just know how to work a red carpet,” reads Reynolds’ post, which centers around an updated version of the first film’s key art featuring a sultry Deadpool lying on a rug before a lit fireplace. Needless to say, the titular anti-hero doesn’t look too comfortable this time around.

Deadpool 2 is slated for a 2018 theatrical release. Whether or not the “Merc with a Mouth” will avoid becoming Domino’s warm, gutted berth before her own fireplace remains to be seen until then. In his favor, at least he and Earnest (Donald Glover) have something in common.