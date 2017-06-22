Netflix Gives ‘The Defenders’ A Solid Poster That Could Also Double As A Superheroic Album Cover

#Daredevil #Jessica Jones #Luke Cage #Marvel
06.22.17 54 mins ago

Netflix

Netflix will bring The Defenders together in August to clean up the streets of New York and do the jobs that The Avengers are just too big to care about. The project is the culmination of all the Netflix Marvel series up to this point, combining Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist together to combat The Hand and Sigourney Weaver’s Alexandra. It’s sure to be something major if all four heroes have to come together to save the day, even if we’ve run into The Hand before during the first season of Daredevil. It’s hard to mess up ninjas, even if with the poor critical reaction for Iron Fist when it premiered back in March.

The limited series will premiere on Netflix this August and Netflix released a new poster to combine our heroes together for their glamour shot:

Around The Web

TOPICS#Daredevil#Jessica Jones#Luke Cage#Marvel
TAGSDaredeviliron fistJessica JonesLuke CageMarvelNETFLIXTHE DEFENDERS

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 6 days ago 15 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 6 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 6 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 7 days ago 8 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 1 week ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 1 week ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP