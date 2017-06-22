Netflix

Netflix will bring The Defenders together in August to clean up the streets of New York and do the jobs that The Avengers are just too big to care about. The project is the culmination of all the Netflix Marvel series up to this point, combining Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist together to combat The Hand and Sigourney Weaver’s Alexandra. It’s sure to be something major if all four heroes have to come together to save the day, even if we’ve run into The Hand before during the first season of Daredevil. It’s hard to mess up ninjas, even if with the poor critical reaction for Iron Fist when it premiered back in March.

The limited series will premiere on Netflix this August and Netflix released a new poster to combine our heroes together for their glamour shot: